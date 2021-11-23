CONCORD — If you are an outdoor enthusiast, or have one on your shopping list, join us for Shop WILD Saturday, the state Fish and Game Department’s holiday shopping experience.
The event is set for Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord.
Shop WILD Saturday will feature all the gifts outdoor lovers will be asking for this season, including gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses, Hike Safe cards and the full line up of official Fish and Game logo merchandise such as the extremely popular vintage-inspired Fish and Game hooded sweatshirt.
New this year, art lovers will have the opportunity to purchase original, one-of-a-kind paintings by Andrew Schafermeyer. Anglers and collectors alike will appreciate Schafermeyer’s bold use of color in his interpretation of Granite State fish.
Shop WILD Saturday has something for the whole family to explore. Meet Conservation Officer Richard Crouse, of Bartlett and a Kennett High alumni, along with the newest K-9 Koda, from the hit show "North Woods Law New Hampshire."
Learn about live birds of prey, and meet them in the feather, with Jane Kelly and her interactive On the Wing programming.
Master fly tier Scott Biron will be on hand demonstrating the intricacies that bring a fly to life — and make fish bite.
And for foodies, Hannah Verville will be selling her legendary chocolate chip cookies and homemade dog treats. Her baked goods always sell out fast, and all proceeds go to the New Hampshire Fish and Game K-9 Program.
Can't make it to the event? You can always go to the Fish and Game website and click on ShopWildNH. You'll find something for everyone. For instance "New Hampshire's Wild Eats" is a collection of 50 contemporary recipes that transform traditional harvests of large and small game, fish and seafood, game birds and waterfowl, into thoroughly modern and adventurous fare. Developed and tested in a home kitchen, each recipe was imagined and refined with the everyday cook in mind, "New Hampshire’s Wild Eats" retails for only $17.
There's also NHFG-branded caps, great for hunting or everyday wear. Choose from hunter orange or Realtree Hardwoods camo patterns. $19 each with free shipping. There's also deer skull-logo or vintage T-shirts and sweatshirts, plus calendars, coffee mugs and more.
The Fish and Game Department is guardian of the state’s fish, wildlife, and marine resources. To learn more about the variety of ways you can support the Department, visit wildlife.state.nh.us/support/index.html.
