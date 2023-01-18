CONCORD — If you’ve always wanted to try ice fishing, take advantage of New Hampshire’s winter free fishing day this Saturday, Jan. 21. That’s the date that anyone can fish without a license in New Hampshire. Be sure to check the safety of the ice first.
Note that all other fishing regulations are still in effect. Persons participating in a fishing tournament on free fishing day must still hold a license, however.
Learn more about the rules you need to know, including open-water fishing opportunities and the lake trout-managed lakes that are “ice fishing only,” by reading the NH Freshwater Fishing or Saltwater Fishing digests at tinyurl.com/2ffh2ww2.
This annual winter event takes place on the third Saturday in January each year. New Hampshire also offers a spring free fishing day on the first Saturday in June. To find more information about ice fishing in New Hampshire, including videos, a list of bait dealers and more, go to tinyurl.com/yu3tf74y.
Be safe. Always check ice thickness before venturing onto frozen waterbodies and never rely on secondhand ice thickness information. To learn more, read or download the brochure Safety on Ice — Tips for Anglers, go to tinyurl.com/2p8ujhz3.
The state Fish and Game department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish and wildlife resources and their habitats. For more, go to wildnh.com.
