ice-fishing-family.jpg

The state offers winter free fishing day every January so people can try out the sport. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONCORD — If you’ve always wanted to try ice fishing, take advantage of New Hampshire’s winter free fishing day this Saturday, Jan. 21. That’s the date that anyone can fish without a license in New Hampshire. Be sure to check the safety of the ice first.

Note that all other fishing regulations are still in effect. Persons participating in a fishing tournament on free fishing day must still hold a license, however.

