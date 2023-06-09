Fish and Game - wild turkey brood sightings

Fish and Game is asking for the public’s help by reporting wild turkey brood sightings in New Hampshire this summer. (FISH AND GAME PHOTO)

CONCORD – State Fish and Game is asking for the public’s help by reporting wild turkey brood sightings in New Hampshire this spring and summer. It’s easy to participate and the survey is now open.

If you observe groups of turkeys with poults (juvenile birds) between now and Aug. 31, report your sightings on NH Fish and Game’s web-based Turkey Brood Survey (tinyurl.com/2zsbau4n).

