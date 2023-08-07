CONWAY — The Ralph W. Shirley American Legion Post 46 Conway Prep Baseball Team wrapped up its inaugural season with a 6-1 victory over Lebanon at the Nasby King Field on Tasker Hill Road last Wednesday.

Members of this year’s team were Guillermo Chavarria Burns, Jonah Pepin, Blake Royer, Connor Keaton, Sergio Espezua, Landen Ramsey, Connor Hill, Finn Williams, Oliver Dean, Cooper Coleman, Chase Lubchansky, Michael Inkell, Bowen Brown, Gavin Corrigan and Liam Kennett.

