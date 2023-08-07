Oliver Dean pitches at the Ralph W. Shirley American Legion Post 46's final home game of their inaugural season at the Nasby King Field on August 2. The home team rallied to beat Lebanon 6-1. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Connor Hill crosses home plate with teammate Finn Williams waiting to give him a high-five, at the Ralph W. Shirley American Legion Post 46 Conway Prep Baseball Team's final home game of the inaugural season at the Nasby King Field on Aug. 2. The home team rallied to beat Lebanon 6-1. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Assistant Coach Andy Dean fist-bumps Chase Lubchansky on first base after Lubchansky's hit allowing two teammates to make it home at the Ralph W. Shirley American Legion Post 46 Conway Prep Baseball Team's final home game of their inaugural season at the Nasby King Field on August 2. The home team rallied to beat opposing Lebanon 6-1. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Ralph W. Shirley American Legion Post 46 Conway Prep Baseball Team wrapped up its inaugural season with a 6-1 victory over Lebanon at the Nasby King Field on Tasker Hill Road last Wednesday.
Members of this year’s team were Guillermo Chavarria Burns, Jonah Pepin, Blake Royer, Connor Keaton, Sergio Espezua, Landen Ramsey, Connor Hill, Finn Williams, Oliver Dean, Cooper Coleman, Chase Lubchansky, Michael Inkell, Bowen Brown, Gavin Corrigan and Liam Kennett.
