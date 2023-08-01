Members of the newly formed Ralph W. Shirley American Legion Post 46 Conway Prep Baseball Team are (back row, from left) Coach Andy Pepin, Guillermo Chavarria Burns, Jonah Pepin, Blake Royer, Connor Keaton, Sergio Espezua, Landen Ramsey and assistant coaches Andy Dean and Ryan Keaton; (front row, from left) Connor Hill, Finn Williams, Oliver Dean, Cooper Coleman, Chase Lubchansky and Michael Inkell. Missing from photo are Bowen Brown, Gavin Corrigan and Liam Kennett. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Ralph W. Shirley American Legion Post 46 Conway Prep Baseball Team is scheduled to play the final home game of its inaugural season this Wednesday when Lebanon comes to the Nasby King Field on Tasker Hill Road at 5:45 p.m.
Members of this year’s team are Guillermo Chavarria Burns, Jonah Pepin, Blake Royer, Connor Keaton, Sergio Espezua, Landen Ramsey, Connor Hill, Finn Williams, Oliver Dean, Cooper Coleman, Chase Lubchansky, Michael Inkell, Bowen Brown, Gavin Corrigan and Liam Kennett.
