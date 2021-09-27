CONWAY — Saturday was the perfect day for a long run or a walk, and more than 325 people did exactly that partaking in the 35th annual White Mountain Milers Half Marathon in North Conway.
Ryan Pagliaro, 26, of Smithfield, R.I., took the lead at the two-mile mark and never looked back, winning by almost two minutes in 1 hour, 21 minutes and 4 seconds.
Stephanie Snow, 25, of Dunbarton was the fastest female on the day, leading essentially from wire-to-wire in 1:33:24, good for eighth overall.
The 2020 race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re thrilled to have the race back on the schedule,” said Vince Vaccaro, race director of Tri Tek Events of West Ossipee, said. “The weather more than cooperated, it was perfect.”
He added: “Congrats to every that got out and got it done. What an amazing day!”
The race is a big fundraiser for the White Mountain Milers. The club gives about $7,000 annually to the fund for college scholarships for local student-athletes; plus $1,000 to the Kennett High School cross-country and track and field teams for uniforms and other items; and $2,000 to local non-profits that always provide volunteers for the event.
The course started at North Conway's Schouler Park, then ran south on the White Mountain Highway to Conway, where runners encountered one of the only hills on the course, Bowling Alley Hill.
The course then took a right turn onto East Side Road through the historic 1890 Covered Bridge. Runners then turned right onto West Side Road. The course went right onto River Road for the last uphill of the day, then south on Route 16 into North Conway Village to the finish line. There were several water stops along the course along with enthusiastic spectators along the route.
Rounding out the top 3 for the men were Wout Moulin, 26, of Westbrook, Maine, who was second in 1:22:58; and Sean Snow, 55, of Dumbarton, who finished third in 1:23:17.
For the women, Leah Catlin, 37, of Ashburnham, Mass., was second (14th overall) in 1:39:23; and Tamworth’s Aspen Couture, 29, was third (17th overall) in 1:42:05.
Other local finishers in the half marathon included Richard Fargo, Chatham, seventh, 1:33:07; Kempes Corbally, ninth, Wolfeboro, 1:35:47; Toy Belisle, Wolfeboro, 10th, 1:36:39; Allison , Glen, 19th, 1:42:16; Leo Ross, Bartlett, 20th, 1:42:44; Peter Donohoe, North Conway, 21st, 1:43:19; Grace Blinkoff, Eaton, 1:44:35; Amy Kiley, Wolfeboro, 43rd, 1:49:26; Susie Tofani, Intervale, 47th, 1:50:18; Maxine Presto, Bartlett, 58th, 1:51:54; Neal Weaver, Intervale, 65th, 1:54:32; Matt Burkett, Jackson, 67th, 1:55:00; Matt Benjamin, Conway, 1:57:29; Abigail Scott, Conway, 81st, 1:58:40; Kari Wright, Conway, 84th, 1:59:25; Abby Foley, Intervale, 100th; 2:04:41; Emilie Infinger, Chatham, 110th, 2:09:59; Chris Marcotte, Jackson, 116th, 2:11:50; Eve Lindsey, North Conway, 122nd, 2:14:18; April Surette, North Conway, 129th, 2:16:58; Colleen Watson, Silver Lake, 2:17:46; Shawn Kenny, Center Conway, 133rd, 2:17:47; Jason Wood, Brownfield, Maine, 135th, 2:18:15; Abdull Haynes, North Conway, 142nd, 2:21:51; Holly Preece, North Conway, 144th, 2:24:30; Jenny Valente, Denmark, Maine, 146th, 2:24:37; Megan Lander, Ossipee, 148th, 2:27:10; Kellie Lander, Ossipee, 149th, 2:27:13; Eric Eldridge, Center Ossipee, 152nd, 2:30:37; Sue Shaw, Center Conway, 155th, 2:31:51; Andy Shaw, Center Conway, 156th, 2:31:51; Laua Reinbach, Fryeburg, Maine, 2:33:43; Kathryn Keene, Conway, 158th, 2:36:37; April Vander Veur, Fryeburg, Maine, 2:37:08; Sonia Frye, Brownfield, Maine, 168th, 2:44:40; Kaylie Tek, Wolfeboro, 171st, 2:45:18; Matt Bowie, Conway, 184th, 2:50:34; and John Rice, North Conway, 204th, 3:48:45.
Six teams participated in the half marathon relay with Team Lepir of Conway taking the top spot in 1:42:29, while Jenn-Patrick of Hopkinton, Mass., was second in 1:47:11; and Team Celso of Intervale rounded out the top 3 in third in 1:47:43.
There were 24 finishers in the 10K, which was won by Paul Sinderson, 51, of Pittsburgh, Pa., in 38:58, followed by Jared Paul Krupczak of Cohasset, Mass., 36, who was second in 44:39; and Rhonda Reeder, 49, of West Warwick, R.I., was third in 48:06.
Local finishers were Katja Fox, of Wolfeboro, 21st, 1:09:09; and Elly Atwood, of Fryeburg, Maine, 23rd, 1:17:57.
