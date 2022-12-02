In 2015, Ellis Hatch, Jr. (left) and Fish & Game Commission Director Glenn Normandeau presented Gene Chandler of Bartlett (right) received Fish and Game's highest award — Ellis R. Hatch, Jr. Commission Award of Excellence. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONCORD — Do you know an individual or an organization that has made a difference to New Hampshire’s wildlife, fisheries or open land? If so, honor them with a nomination for a New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission Award of Excellence. Nominations are due by Friday, Dec. 30.
Each year the Commission recognizes deserving individuals and organizations for outstanding achievements that help further the state Fish and Game Department’s mission. There are eight different award categories; select the one that best fits your nominee.
To nominate a person or organization for one of these awards, visit tinyurl.com/mr46x333. Forms are also available at Fish and Game offices, or you can call (603) 271-3511 to request one by mail.
Send your nomination package by mail or electronically no later than Dec. 31 to: Commission Awards Program, N.H. Fish and Game Department, c/o Tanya Haskell, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301, or to tanya.haskell@wildlife.nh.gov. Posthumous nominations are welcomed.
The eight award categories include:
• Ellis R. Hatch Jr. Commission Award of Excellence — The Commission’s highest honor recognizes an individual, group, organization, club, foundation or agency that has excelled in efforts to promote, enhance or benefit fish, wildlife, marine resources or the Department’s mission.
• Youth Conservationist — Awards an individual, 18 years of age or younger, who has excelled in efforts to benefit fish, wildlife, marine resources or the Department’s mission.
• Communication — Honors an outdoor communicator, writer or media source that has authored or published articles or materials beneficial to public understanding about fish, wildlife or marine resources as they relate to the Department’s mission. The Communication Award is judged on fairness, accuracy, timeliness, balance and quality of reporting.
• Conservation Organization — Recognizes any organization, group, foundation or agency that has excelled in efforts to enhance the welfare of fish, wildlife and marine resources, and in supporting achievement of the Department’s mission. Recipients will be judged on their efforts to promote the wise use of natural resources for their recreational or economic value.
• Volunteer — Honors an individual who, as a volunteer with the Department, has excelled in efforts to support and achieve Fish and Game’s mission.
• Habitat Stewardship — Recognizes an organization, nongovernmental entity, individual or corporation that has excelled in the enhancement, conservation or creation of land management practices beneficial to New Hampshire’s fish, wildlife, marine resources and the Department’s mission.
• Landowner Appreciation — Salutes an individual who has excelled in preserving or enhancing opportunities for public use on private property, furthering Fish and Game’s mission.
• Search and Rescue Volunteers — Distinguishes any organization, group, or individual who as a volunteer has excelled in their efforts to assist the Department in critical Search and Rescue missions around the state or who has excelled in efforts to promote the Hike Safe program, thus preventing the need for Search and Rescue responses.
To see a list of award recipients honored in past years and to learn more about the Commission Awards, visit go to tinyurl.com/yp2c92bb.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s fish, wildlife and marine resources and their habitats. Visit wildnh.com to learn more.
