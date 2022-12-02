Fish and Game Award Nominations - Gene Chandler

In 2015, Ellis Hatch, Jr. (left) and Fish & Game Commission Director Glenn Normandeau presented Gene Chandler of Bartlett (right) received Fish and Game's highest award — Ellis R. Hatch, Jr. Commission Award of Excellence. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONCORD — Do you know an individual or an organization that has made a difference to New Hampshire’s wildlife, fisheries or open land? If so, honor them with a nomination for a New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission Award of Excellence. Nominations are due by Friday, Dec. 30.

Each year the Commission recognizes deserving individuals and organizations for outstanding achievements that help further the state Fish and Game Department’s mission. There are eight different award categories; select the one that best fits your nominee.

