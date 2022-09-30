Fish and Game - pheasant hunting season is Oct. 1

Conservation officers for state Fish and Game will be busy over the next three weeks helping state biologists stock pheasants in the Granite State. (COURTESY FISH AND GAME)

CONCORD — New Hampshire’s hunting season for pheasants gets underway on Saturday, Oct. 1 and continues through Dec. 31. This fall, according to state Fish and Game, some 10,000 adult ring-necked pheasants will be stocked in all 10 counties with an average of 130 pheasants per site.

The pheasant program relies heavily on cooperative relationships between landowners and the bird hunters who are permitted to use these private lands for hunting. Hunters should always respect the land and property owner’s privacy and safety wherever pheasant stocking and hunting are permitted.

