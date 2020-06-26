CONWAY — The top female amateur golfers are coming to North Conway Country Club on Monday to compete in the prestigious 2020 New England Women’s Amateur Championships. Spectators are welcome to attend the three-day event.
North Conway Country Club, established in 1895, previously hosted this tournament in 1990.
Nancy Stewart, who is handling volunteers for the tournament and is a member of NCCC, was instrumental in bringing the event back to the Mount Washington Valley. She served 17 years as a board member of the New Hampshire Women’s Golf Association.
“I’m happy to see it here,” Stewart said by phone Thursday night. “While it isn’t going to be the event we envisioned, there will be no banquet and as of today will be no caddies, it’s still going to be some very good golf.”
She added: “These players had to plan on finding their housing, and a month ago we didn’t know what would be open for lodgings. This is not your typical stuff this year.”
The tournament, which is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday afternoon, July 1, will feature a few changes from previous championships. The changes include “a second tee set to allow for players of varying levels to enjoy the Championship while testing the region's top amateurs,” according to the New England Golf Association. “Additional changes include a change to a first-come, first-served registration format, and an increase in the maximum handicap index allowed for the event.
“We are thrilled with the direction that the Women’s Championship has taken,” said Greg Howell, manager of NEGA Operations, stated in a Feb. 12 release. “These adjustments will make the historic event even more inviting and enjoyable while also providing a competitive stage for some of the best amateur golfers in the region.”
The tournament will feature 72 players, including Kennett High alumnus (Class of 2001) Tara Watt, playing out of the Derryfield Country Club in Manchester. Watt, 37, won the NHWGA’s Amateur title in 2011 and 2017.
There are nine other players from the Granite State in Brooke Barrett of the Derryfield Country Club; Caroline Fang of the Beaver Meadow Golf Course; Beth Gutteridge of Green Meadow Inner Club; Melissa Harmon of the Oaks Golf Links; Barb Hecimovich of the Beverly Golf and Tennis Club; Betsy Knights of the Hanover Country Club; Tracey Marshall of the Abenaqui Country Club; Cindy Perkins of the Souhegan Woods Golf Club and Alexis St. Laurent, of Waukewan Golf Club.
Debbie Johnson of the Oronoque Country Club in Stratford, Conn., and Nicki Demakis of the Steele Canyon Golf Club in San Diego, Calif., will be the first one off the tee at 8 a.m. on Monday.
Groups of three will follow, teeing off 10 minutes apart to emphasize social distancing.
Watt, and her playing partners — Shannon Johnson of Thorny Lea Golf Club in Brockton, Mass., and Allison Paik of Ledgemont Country Club in Seekonk, Mass., are scheduled off the first tee at 9 a.m.
Johnson is the two-time defending New England Women’s Amateur Championships champion. She is bidding to become just the third player to ever win the title three years in a row since its inception in 1957. Vermont’s Mae Murray Jones won four in a row from 1959-62, while Pat O’Sullivan of Connecticut lifted the trophy from 1963-65.
Watt, who is in the Kennett High Sports Hall of Fame, is looking forward to playing on the course she grew up on.
“My game is pretty solid right now,” she said Friday. “I got new irons in March but with courses not opening till mid-May I have still been trying to dial them in distance wise.
She added: “It’s a pretty solid field, I’m actually playing with (Johnson) the two-time defending champion and the 2018 USGA Women’s Mid Amateur champ, so I’m super excited about that. I’m hoping for a top 15 finish. I am just so pumped to be back home at NCCC where it all started for me. There’s no place like home.”
“We got the word that spectators can come out as long as they stay on the cart paths,” Stewart said. “There will be no cart (rentails for spectators).”
Stewart believes she has enough volunteers lined up to make the tournament run smoothly.
“I think we’re good to go,” she said, smiling.
According to the NEGA, “There are two divisions in the New England Women's Amateur Championship. The Championship Division is a gross-only competition played from approximately 5,900-6,100 yards (yardages subject to change). The overall champion, runner-up, junior champion and senior champion will be awarded from this division. The Tournament Division is a gross and net competition played from approximately 5,600-5,800 yards (yardages subject to change). The legend champion will be awarded from this division. Prize certificates will be awarded to the best gross players in the Championship Division and the best gross & net players in the Tournament Division.”
