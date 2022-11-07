CONWAY — The New Hampshire Soccer League state championship tournament was held at the NHSA State Fields in Pembroke, Oct. 29-30, but the road to the championship went through the Mount Washington Valley.

MWV Soccer Club fielded teams in four age groups this fall: U12 Boys, U12 Girls, U13 Coed and U15 Coed. To qualify for the state championship tournament, teams had to finish in the top four of their division. All of MWV Soccer Club’s fall teams not only qualified but advanced to championship matches where all impressed and two ultimately won the championship.

