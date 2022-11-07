CONWAY — The New Hampshire Soccer League state championship tournament was held at the NHSA State Fields in Pembroke, Oct. 29-30, but the road to the championship went through the Mount Washington Valley.
MWV Soccer Club fielded teams in four age groups this fall: U12 Boys, U12 Girls, U13 Coed and U15 Coed. To qualify for the state championship tournament, teams had to finish in the top four of their division. All of MWV Soccer Club’s fall teams not only qualified but advanced to championship matches where all impressed and two ultimately won the championship.
For the U12 Boys, it was a season of triumph capping multiple seasons of hard work and development. As recently as the 2022 spring season, U12 had gone without a win in league play. Perseverance paid off this fall as the squad, with many of the same players, turned the tables, running through the NHSL regular season undefeated and entering the championship tournament as the No. 1 seed.
Members of the U12 squad were Niles Culver, John DellaValla, Jaxsen Gagnon, Judah Grant, James Johnston, Brigham Killourie, Guthrie Lamneck, Evan Landers, Benjamin Landry, Bodhi Matturro, Eamon McAlary, Charles Murphy, Peter Priestman, John Schuft and Zachary Simmons.
Coaches John Lamneck and Pat Murphy guided their team through a nail-biter in the Oct. 29 semifinal against International Soccer Club Pride based out of Nashua. MWV fans cheered their team on in a battle that remained scoreless until late in the second half. In the waning minutes of regulation play MWV goalkeeper Brigham Killourie punted the ball deep, Jaxsen Gagnon anticipated the bounce over a defender, took the ball downfield and delivered a through-pass to Gus Lamneck who knocked home the game’s lone goal.
In the U12 Boys Final, MWV met Pelham NH Soccer Club. Again, teams battled through a scoreless first half. Early in the second stanza, Evan Landers was taken down by the Pelham goalie and awarded a penalty kick. Landers placed that kick perfectly to put MWV up 1-0. Landers added two more goals with Gus Lamneck also scoring on an impressive individual play in which he wound through multiple Pelham defenders. When the clock expired, the 4-0 score meant MWV was the division state champion.
“Last spring, many of these players didn’t win a game,” said Kelly Gagnon, Executive Director of MWV Soccer. “But parents and players fell in love with soccer. Watching them develop as individuals and as a team and to see their hard work pay off this way is so rewarding.”
The U12 girl's squad, coached by Jenny Laine and Julie Boewe also finished the regular season in first place with a record of 5-1-1, earning a first-round bye and advancing straight to the NHSL championship game where they met Lakes Region United. LRU scored first, putting pressure on MWV. MWV’s Emma Baker responded with a beautiful score, going far post from the top of the goalie box to make it 1-1. LRU continued to pressure, though, threatening to take the lead. Chloe Laine put an end to that with an unstoppable individual rush, dribbling away from defenders and striking the ball past the goalie for an MWV 2-1 victory and championship.
Members of the U12 team were Emma Baker, Eden Beauchesne, Jillian Boewe, Keira Innes, Juliana Johnson, Sejal Kenney, Chloe Laine, Evelyn LaPointe, Jordan Palestrant, Charlotte Sanfilippo, Ryleigh Stearns, Ava Weindling and Ashlyn Wydra.
U15 and U13 teams both made it to the final game as coed teams playing in all-male divisions.
Members of the U13 co-ed team were Emma Baker, Sara Boewe, Annabelle Campbell, Leilani Eling, Jaxsen Gagnon, Maya Johnson, Abraham Kelsch, Sejal Kenney, Summer Laine, Guthrie Lamneck, Dylan Lebel, Mason McAllister, Ellie Proulx, Bailey Robert, Trent Roden, Leighton Theberge, Nikolai Vishnyakov and Letty Zipf.
The U13 squad coached by Scott Laine and Kevin Lebel entered the tournament as the second seed with a record of 6-0-1. In its semifinal match, MWV went up against the talented No. 3 seed Auburn. Auburn used impressive ball control to keep pressure on MWV, but MWV’s defense put up a forcefield around the penalty area and allowed few actual shots on the net.
Conversely, MWV made good on almost every offensive opportunity it had, making quick downfield passes and precision strikes that took the air out of its opponent.
“We worked a lot on letting the ball do the work. Less dribbling, more passing,” said coach Laine.
MWV won 5-0 with goals by Trent Roden, Sara Boewe, Maya Johnson, Mason McAllister and Leighton Theberge. Boewe also played goalie, combining with Ellie Proulx for the shutout in net.
In the final, the U13 squad met the No. 1 seed and undefeated Hampstead. The match lived up to expectations. Hampstead scored off a corner kick midway through the first half, and that lead held up into the final minute of the match. Hoping for the equalizer, Laine and Lebel had goalie Boewe join the attack on the opponent’s net. Time ran out with all 22 players on the field packed into the Hampstead penalty area, a mad scramble for the game-tying goalkeeping fans cheering and hopeful until the final whistle.
The U15 coed team, coached by Nate Zipf, finished the NHSL regular season 4-1-2. In the semifinal, MWV upset the higher-seeded International Soccer Club 2-1 with goals by Hunter Roberts on a penalty kick and Brooklyn Gagne, who delivered a beautiful ball under the crossbar from out wide.
Members of the MWV team were Andrew Albert, Christopher Boewe, Thomas Calderwood, Colton Curry, Tyler Curry, Asa Dickinson, Brooklyn Gagne, Lexie Gagnon, Azalea Grant, Kassidy Jordan, Alyssa Kenny, Lillian Killourie, Owen LaPointe, Adelyn McAllister, Katherine McPhaul, Patrick Murphy, Hunter Roberts, Elias Sawyer, Hazel Schuft, Jaxon Vallie, Owen Zipf and Letty Zipf.
In the final, MWV battled John Stark to a 1-1 tie through regulation. With about 4 minutes remaining in overtime, John Stark netted a goal that stayed the difference until the final whistle, leaving the MWV squad as the runners-up.
“We are so proud of our co-ed teams,” said Gagnon. “We had a tough decision at the beginning of the season. We could have tried to add more players to form male and female teams, but the level of talent, dedication and love of the sport that these players have, made combining them into co-ed teams the better option, and this weekend it showed.”
MWV Soccer Club is open to players from across Mount Washington Valley and beyond. The club fields travel teams in spring and fall, runs an indoor winter futsal league and runs learn-to-play programs for younger children. For more information, visit mwvsoccer.com and follow MWV Soccer Club on Facebook.
