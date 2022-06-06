CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Cal Ripken U-10 All-Stars opened their travel schedule in style by winning the annual Gilford Memorial Day Tournament in Gilford May 29. The hometown nine hit the cover off the ball on their way to the crown.
Members of the championship team are Jake Lubchansky, Mason Moss, Broghan McManus, Dylan Calabro, Emmett O'Brien, Abbott DeVries, Kaelan Leathem, Tucker Day, Jackson Snow, Blair Lynch, Lyle Greenwood, Mason “Chase” Ramos, Brode James and Carter Sutton.
The team’s coaches are Jerry McManus, Jay Calabro and Jim Horrigan.
“It was a great weekend,” said Coach McManus. “We had a lot of fun.”
For McManus and his fellow coaches there needed to be some player introductions prior to taking to the field in Gilford.
“We went through some stuff,” he said laughing. “Some of the kids I didn’t know and we didn’t have a practice before going down there. It was so to learning things on the fly, but the boys were great. They were very much into playing ball, which I like.”
The four-team tournament saw MWV emerge victorious over hosts Gilford, Kingswood and Plymouth.
MWV opened play with a 15-run victory over Kingswood on Friday, May 27. The local sultans of swat returned to Gilford on Saturday, May 28 and lost a 4-3 nail biter to the hosts, but rebounded nicely to top Plymouth by 10 runs.
MWV ran into a different looking Plymouth team in the semifinals on May 29, and that led to a comeback for the ages by the All-Stars.
“It was the bottom of the sixth inning, we had two outs and were down 11-4 to Plymouth,” McManus said as his troops were one our away from elimination and had a huge mountain to overcome. “We came back and won the game. The boys showed me a lot.”
He added: “With two outs, in the bottom of the sixth, I just told the boys to have fun and don’t worry about the score. Up and down the lineup everyone clicked and hit and keep that momentum going.”
MWV tied the game at 11-11 forcing one extra inning. Still deadlocked after the extra frame, the game was decided on head-to-head results from earlier in the tournament, which paved the road for the All-Stars to advance to championship.
In the finals, MWV got shot at redemption against Gilford, and boy, did they take care of business. The All-Stars won the title game 16-5 in four innings (due to the 10-run mercy rule).
“We put the hammer down,” said McManus with a big grin. “These boys can hit. They make it easy for me. I don’t have to do a lot of coaching. I’m just managing the lineup and watching.”
The tournament was a good one for the Mount Washington Valley Cal Ripken League. The MWV U12 All-Stars were also victorious the same weekend in Gilford.
McManus said MWV is scheduled to play in a tournament in Plymouth on Father’s Day weekend on June 17-19.
MWV will host the district championships at Burke Field in Madison for U10 and U12 teams later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.