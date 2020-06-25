CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Soccer Club announced two options for summer soccer for lovers of the beautiful game this week. Booters can play in a summer league or have an opportunity to attend a summer soccer camp.
Summer league, according to the club’s website, is modeled after the popular winter Futsal league. To minimize travel, the club plans to host a 4v4 pick up soccer league in three locations: Libby's Field in Gorham, Jackson Fields in Jackson and the Community Recreation Complex in Fryeburg, Maine.
Each location will have players divided into three age groups.
Only eight players per age group will be allowed to register.
Play kicks off this Sunday and then every Tuesday and Sunday night until July 26.
All age groups are done by birth year. Due to the recreational nature of this league, players may sign up for a younger or older division. U9 to U11 (birth years 2009 to 2011) will play from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by U12 to U14 (2006 to 2008): 6 to 7 p.m.; and U15 to adult (2005 and before) from 7 to 8 p.m.
The cost is $35 per player. You can register on Gotsoccer at tinyurl.com/ycmtajqa.
The club is following pandemic guideline for returning to play (tinyurl.com/yb8n8rkv).
Camp will again be run by Elite UK and Winston Haughton. Coaches will be Haughton and Mo Souisse. Each coach will work with nine players exclusively. Campers aged 6-19 will be divided into age and skill specific groups.
“As well as technical help, the week will involve small-sided ‘World Cup’ games and competitions promoting different aspects of the game including team play, fair play and daily topics,” the camp brochure states.
The camp will follow all state and New Hampshire Soccer Association guidelines.
The camp is scheduled to run from Monday, July 6 to Friday, July 10 at Jackson Recreation Department Field in Jackson.
The cost of the camp is $55 for age tots to U8, who will play from 9-10 a.m.; U9-14, from 9=10 a.m., is $65; U9-U12 from 10:30-11:30 a.m., is $65; U9-U12 from noon-1 p.m., is $65; U13-U15 from noon-1 p.m., is $65; U14-U19 from 1:30-2:30 p.m., is $65; U9-U12 from 1:30-2:30 p.m., is $65; U13-U15 from 3-4 p.m., is $65; and U9-U12 from 3-4 p.m., is $65.
To register, go to tinyurl.com/y9x9lowy.
To see the camp brochure, go to tinyurl.com/ya8eeg3v.
