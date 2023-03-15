MWV Cal Ripken League Parade 2022

The Conway Pirates mach in the annual MWV Cal Ripken League Parade through North Conway Village on May 7 last year. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Cal Ripken League is excited to offer another year of baseball in the valley. Registration is now open for all ages. Programs offered this season include:

• Rookie Level: Typically for players ages 5-8. Rookie players are assigned to a team local to where they live. Rookie teams will have one to two practices per week and a game a week. The cost for rookies is $35.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.