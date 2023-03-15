CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Cal Ripken League is excited to offer another year of baseball in the valley. Registration is now open for all ages. Programs offered this season include:
• Rookie Level: Typically for players ages 5-8. Rookie players are assigned to a team local to where they live. Rookie teams will have one to two practices per week and a game a week. The cost for rookies is $35.
• Minors Level: Typically for players 9-10 years old and any 8-year-old in third grade. Minors players are assigned to one of four teams via a tryout and draft process. Minors players will have two to three practices a week and two games per week. The cost for Minors is $65.
• Majors: Typically for players 11-12 and any 10-year-old fifth graders. Majors players are also assigned to one of four teams via a tryout and draft process. Majors players will have two to three practices per week and two games a week. The cost for Majors is $75.
A registration link is available at the MWV Cal Ripken Baseball Facebook page or you can request a registration link by emailing League President Josh McAllister at mcallisterKHS@gmail.com.
In addition to registration being open, tryout dates for Majors and Minors players have been finalized. Tryouts will take place in the Peter Ames Gymnasium at Kennett High School this Sunday, March 19.
Tryout times are as follows: players moving from Minors to Majors will try out from 11 a.m. to noon. Please arrive 15 minutes early.
Players moving from Rookies to Minors will try out from noon to 1 p.m. Please arrive 15 minutes early.
Players who are already at the Majors, Minors or Rookies level who will not be moving up to a new level, do not need to attend tryouts and will remain on the team they were on last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.