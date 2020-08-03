FRYEBURG — Kevin McDonald has done a ton in his running career — now he can add hall of famer to his accomplished resume.
McDonald received word on July 24 that he is one of nine people chosen for the Maine Running Hall of Fame. Joining the current Fryeburg Academy indoor track and outdoor track and field coach in the Class of 2020 are Kelly Brown, Ralph Fletcher, Gladys Ganiel, Louie Luchini, Glendon Rand, Andy Spaulding, Maureen Sproul and Tim Wakeland.
“These nine individuals have made significant contributions to the sport of running in Maine,” a release issued by the MRHOF Board of Directors states.
“I am overjoyed with this honor,” McDonald stated on his Facebook page.
The Maine Marathon, "previously recognized as the Casco Bay Marathon, is being inducted in the race category in recognition of their combined history of 37 years in Maine," the release states. "Each year a portion of the Maine Marathon’s proceeds have been donated to local charities which to date have totaled more than $5.2 million."
According to the MRHOF Board of Directors, “induction cycle occurs every two years coincident with an induction ceremony. However, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the MRHOF induction ceremony is being postponed until 2021. A specific date will be determined at a later time.”
In 2016, Bill Reilly, of Brownfield, Maine, who has coached cross-country running at Fryeburg Academy for 29 years and coached outdoor track for 24 years, was inducted into the Maine Running Hall of Fame.
McDonald, 70, of Lovell, Maine, began his running career at age 13. He established himself as a strong competitor at Lawrence High School in Falmouth, Mass., and went on to Springfield College.
McDonald has coached both indoor track, outdoor track and field and cross-country teams for both Lake Region Middle School and Fryeburg Academy. He has also served as the meet director for Lake Region Middle School track events.
McDonald directed Team Dirigo at the USATF Cross-Country Nationals. He has served as the co-director for the Lovell 4.5 mile road race and has been involved with the Maine USATF for the last two decades.
News of McDonald’s selection flooded Facebook with comments from colleagues and athletes he has coached over the past four decades.
“You are so deserving of this honor,” wrote Stephanie Miller, who is an assistant track coach at Fryeburg Academy. “I am so so grateful to have had the opportunity to have you take me under your wing and coach alongside you for four years — lots of fond memories!
“Congrats Kevin McDonald!!! So lucky to have had you as my coach,” wrote FA athlete Anna Lastra.
On the Fryeburg Academy Athletics page, the message reads: “Way to go Coach McDonald!!! Well earned!!!”
McDonald humbly replied: “Thank you all very much! So very happy!”
The Maine Running Hall of Fame was established in 1988 with the intent “to recognize individuals and events that make significant contributions to the sport of running in Maine.”
The 2020 MRHOF Board of Directors includes Robert Ayotte, Thomas Bennett, Michael Carter, Todd Coffin, Joel Croteau, Anne-Marie Davee, Michael Gaige, Don Harden, Chandra Leister, Christine Snow-Reaser, William Talbot and Jim Toulouse.
