CONWAY — If you like baseball or softball, the Mount Washington Valley is the place to be this weekend. A district title and state champion will be determined on the baseball field, while nearly 50 girls' softball teams from across New England are in the valley competing for top honors in the annual Mountainfest tournament.
Mountainfest, sponsored by the Friends of Conway Rec and the Fryeburg Recreation Department, features four divisions — 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U.
The action kicked off Friday night and champions should be crowned by late Sunday afternoon, weather permitting.
Games are being played at the Fields of Dreams, the American Legion Field on Bradley Street and at the Molly Ockett School in Fryeburg, Maine, as well as the Dick O’Brien Field in Center Conway, the Whitaker Homesite in Whitaker Woods in North Conway; the Conway Rec Field in back of the Conway Elementary School; the softball field at the Kennett Middle School; and the varsity and junior varsity fields at Kennett High School.
Games are slated to begin at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday.
“There should be some very good softball,” John Eastman, director of Conway Rec, said by phone Friday. He will be overseeing the U18 tournament at two Kennett High fields.
There are 13 teams in the U18 field with the Southern Maine River Rats — Miner, Maine Pride, N.H. Comets — Red and the Barrington Blaze in Pool A; Southern Maine River Rats, Worcester Union — Mulhem, N.H. Comets — Blue, Nor’Easter and Demolition in Pool B; and the Waves — Lesiuk, Spinners — DiCicco, Maine Thunder snd Granite State Elite — Blue in Pool C.
There are 12 teams in the U16 bracket with Plex Blue, Southern Maine Flame, Granite State Elite and Venom in Pool A; N.H. Comets, Barrington Blaze, Maine Revere and Maine Thunder in pool B; and Rip City USA — Watson, N.E. Hurricanes — Salem, N.H. Lightning and the Southern Maine River Rats in Pool C.
Fourteen teams will vie for top honors in the U14 age group with the Mass Renegades, Venom — Black, Southern Maine River Rats — Blue, Granite State Elite — Blue and N.H. Lightning — Gold in Pool A; Maine Thunder — Premier, Venom — Red, N.H. Lightning — White, Wakes Sykora and the Exeter Riptide in Pool B; and Maine Thunder — Premier 2, Worcester Union — Melkonian, Granite State Elite — Black and the N.H. Comets in Pool C.
Nine teams are in the U12 bracket with the Northeast Hurricanes — Beeley, Worcester Union, N.H. Comets — Blue and Venom in Pool A, while the Maine Thunder — TJB, Rip City USA, N.H. Comets — Red, N.H. Lightning and the Mass Renegades in Pool B.
You can follow the tournament brackets on the Mountainfest Softball Tournament Facebook page at tinyurl.com/3r4n48pm.
The tournament goes back at least 25 years. Eastman said it originated in 1982 as a men’s softball tournament and attracted a field of over 50 teams from throughout New England.
After it dissolved in “2004 or 2005,” Eastman said Conway Rec took it over and now presents it as a 64-team girls’ tournament as a fundraiser for the Friends of Conway Rec and the Fryeburg Recreation Department.
On the baseball diamond, the Mount Washington Valley All-Stars began their defense of the Cal Ripken U12 District 3 crown on the right note by thrillingly beating LBRA 12-11 at the Field of Dreams in Fryeburg, Maine on Thursday night.
The tournament, which runs through Monday,
Last year, MWV beat the previously undefeated Berlin-Gorham All-Stars 1-0 on back-to-back days, in two games worthy of any title contests, to win the championship.
The double-elimination tournament features four teams — MWV, LBRA, Berlin-Gorham and Great North Woods from Lancaster.
On Saturday, MWV is scheduled to host either Great North Woods or Gorham/Berlin, which squared off Friday night. Results were not known as of press time.
Two games are slated for Sunday at the Field of Dreams at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The title game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, and if necessary there could be a game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Home Run Bulldogs U13 baseball team is two wins away from a state championship. Bulldogs, the No. 1 seed in the New Balance Select League playoffs, are scheduled to host a semifinal game at 3 p.m. at the Nasby King Field at the American Legion Post 46.
The No. 5 seed N.E. Ravens from Troy are slated to play the No. 9 Nor’Easters from Nashua in the quarterfinals at Nasty King at 12:30 p.m. The winner will have to turn around and play Home Run after that.
Jack Saladino will toe the bump as the starting pitcher for the Bulldogs. Manager Greg Allain made that announcement on Thursday.
“Hopefully, Jack gives us a good outing and we swing the bats,” Allain said Friday by phone.
The finals are scheduled for 9 a.m. in Rolfe Park in Concord on Sunday. It’s the same sight where the Bulldogs captured the Capital City Tournament crown earlier this month. Home Run fans are hoping history repeats itself.
