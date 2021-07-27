CONWAY — The fall sports season at Kennett Middle School is right around the corner for the hometown Eagles. KMS Athletic Coordinator Gredel Shaw released the following on Friday.
“There are five easy steps to register your child for KMS Fall sports and can be found at goKMS.com.
On Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m., there will be a parent information night in the Seidenstuecker Gymnasium at KMS for parents of all Kennett Middle School students interested in playing a sport this fall. Parents and guardians are required to attend.
Fall coaches and KHS Athletic Trainer Colby Locke, of Mountain Center Physical Therapy, will also be there to meet with parents and answer any questions.
Please register by Aug. 13.
Shaw released the starting dates and information for each of the fall sports offerings at Kennett Middle School.
Football — Impact testing for football players will take place Thursday, Aug. 12 at 9 a.m. Students will meet in the KMS cafeteria.
Equipment distribution: eighth-graders should meet in the cafeteria on Thursday, Aug. 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Seventh-graders will get their equipment on Friday, Aug.13 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The first practice is scheduled to take place on Aug.16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for all players.
Football practices will take place in the evenings this fall, not after school. A weekly email schedule will be provided from the coach.
If you cannot make it, or have any questions, please contact Coach Scott Stearns at (603) 520-8339 or by email at Scott.Stearns@pfgc.com. Jody Rogers will return to the coaching staff along with volunteer coaches Henry Shaw IV and Adam Lanzilotti.
Field hockey — Impact testing for field hockey players will take place Thursday, Aug.19 at 9 a.m. Students will meet in the school cafeteria.
Practice will begin Monday, Aug. 23 from 8-9:30 a.m. at KMS, and will be held that day along with Wednesday Aug. 25, Friday, Aug. 27 and Monday, Aug. 30 at that time until school, when the practice time will be determined.
Any questions, please contact Coach Elizabeth Kluchnick and Coach Julie Greer at kmseaglesfieldhockey@gmail.com.
Girls soccer — Impact testing for girls soccer will take place Thursday, Aug. 19 at 10:30 a.m. Students will meet in the cafeteria.
Practice will begin Monday, Aug. 23 from 10-11:30 a.m. at KMS and also on Wednesday Aug. 25, Friday Aug. 27 and Monday Aug. 30 from 3-4:30 p.m.
Contact Coach Michael Thompson with questions at m_thompson@sau9.org.
Boys soccer — Impact testing for boys soccer players will take place Thursday, Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. Students will meet in the cafeteria. Practice will begin Monday, Aug. 23 from 10-11:30 a.m. and also be held on Monday Aug. 23, Wednesday Aug. 25, Thursday Aug. 26 from 10-11:30 a.m. and on Monday, Aug. 30 from 3-4:30 p.m.
Contact Coach Adam Goodwin with questions at a_goodwin@sau9.org.
Coed cross-country running — Impact testing for the athletes will take place Thursday, Aug. 19 at 2:30 p.m. Students are asked to meet in the cafeteria.
Practice will begin Monday, Aug. 23 from 3-4:30 p.m. at KMS on Monday, Aug. 23, Wednesday, Aug. 25, Friday, Aug. 27 and Monday, Aug. 30 from 3-4:30 p.m. each day until school starts.
Contact Coach Kim Livingston at k_lvgstn@sau9.org with any questions. Tim Livingston and Julianna Livingston returnas assistant coach and volunteer coach.
Please contact KMS Athletic Coordinator, Gredel Shaw at g_shaw@sau9.org with any questions.
“Have a fun, safe summer,” said Shaw. “We look forward to seeing you soon. Go Eagles!”
