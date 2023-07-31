The 2023 Kennett Eagles Youth Football Camp took center stage last week. The camp, which ran for three days in the evenings July 24-26, was well attended. Here, youngsters learn the correct linemen techniques. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Campers learn the proper tackling technique at the Kennett Eagles Youth Football Camp last week. (DAWN MCHENRY PHOTO)
The first annual Kennett Eagles Youth Football Camp attracted 46 athletes in grades 4-8 for three football-filled days of camp last week. (DAWN MCHENRY PHOTO)
Scott Stearns, head coach of the Kennett High football team, addresses campers at the Kennett Eagles Youth Football Camp last week. (DAWN MCHENRY PHOTO)
Logan McHenry (left) and Hunter Robitaille were chosen as the MWV Campers of the Week as voted by the coaches at the Kennett Eagles Youth Football Camp last week. (DAWN MCHENRY PHOTO)
Campers learn the proper footwork at the Kennett Eagles Youth Football Camp last week. (DAWN MCHENRY PHOTO)
Brady Cummings (left) jokes with one of the young campers at the Kennett Eagles Youth Football Camp last week. (DAWN MCHENRY PHOTO)
The 2023 Kennett Eagles Youth Football Camp took center stage last week. Here, players work on a passing drill. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Campers had a ball at the first annual Kennett Eagles Youth Football Camp last week. Run by players and coaches of the Kennett High football team, the three-day camp held July 24-26, attracted 46 athletes from across the area in grades 4-8.
By all accounts, the camp was a huge success and the young players can’t wait to suit up for the Eagles down the road.
