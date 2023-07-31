CONWAY — Campers had a ball at the first annual Kennett Eagles Youth Football Camp last week. Run by players and coaches of the Kennett High football team, the three-day camp held July 24-26, attracted 46 athletes from across the area in grades 4-8.

By all accounts, the camp was a huge success and the young players can’t wait to suit up for the Eagles down the road.

