CONWAY — Just five practices into the 2021 season and the Kennett High boys’ varsity soccer team will face its first test this Saturday when the Eagles suit up against some birds of the same feather — the alumni. The match, which is open to spectators, is scheduled for 9 a.m. on the varsity field.
The annual alumni game is returning after a lengthy hiatus.
“We’re excited,” said Camden Clark, who is in his second season as the varsity head coach, said. “I wanted to do it last year but we were restricted due to the pandemic.”
Clark will be wearing a couple of caps on Saturday. Not only will he set the varsity lineup for the hometown flock but he’ll all so be suiting up for the wiser alumni Eagles. Clark was a three-year starter in goal for the Eagles and earned All-State Honorable Mention laurels his senior year in 2014.
Joining Clark on the coaching staff is Reid Clark, his brother, who took over the reins of the junior varsity program last year and hopes to be the varsity assistant this fall if Kennett can find a junior varsity coach. A fellow KHS alum (Class of 2013), Reid will also be suiting up for the alumni on Saturday.
Also committed to play for the alumni are Shane Couture, Bo Yalenzian, Tanner Wheeler, James Gaudreault, Spencer Duchesne, Hunter Bousquet, Bryce Harrison, Zach Bradley along with most recent graduates Colby Eastwood and Bryce Hill.
“The invitation is open to all alumni,” Clark said. “I just reached out to the guys that I knew were still in the valley. I know all the guys from my era are up for it. It took a lot of figuring out because some of the dates didn't work for some guys due to work and other commitments.”
He added: “I know that I and a bunch of the guys are looking forward to lacing up the boots again and getting back on the Kennett pitch. I’m looking forward to it. It should be a fun time.”
Preseason opened for the soccer team on Monday. The Eagles are doing double-sessions in the morning and evenings. There are currently 31 boys out for the program.
Clark will set his lineup and then step between the post for the alumni.
“I’ll give them kind of the lineup and allow them to coach themselves a little bit,” he said. “I’ll give my captains the reins.”
Jack Cryans and Ethan Clay-Storm have been named as two of the three captains for the upcoming season.
“We’re looking for another JV coach right now,” Clark said. “If it comes down to it, Reid will do it, but I’d like to have him be my assistant. Hopefully, someone might be interested.”
If interested in the JV coaching position or playing in the alumni game, contact Coach Clark at (603) 986-5439.
Kennett is scheduled to play a friendly against Fryeburg Academy in Conway next Wednesday at 3 p.m. with the JV squad playing first, followed by the varsity at approximately 4:30 p.m.
The Eagles are slated to open the regular season on Friday, Aug. 27, when they play hosts to the Cougars of ConVal at 4 p.m.
“We’re playing a lot of teams that we did not play last year,” Clark said, pointing out that due to the pandemic, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association adopted a regionalized schedule and had an open tournament for all teams.
This year, KHS has a 16-match regular season, playing home-and-home contests with rivals Plymouth, Berlin and Kingswood along with individual games against ConVal, Sanborn, Hollis-Brookline, Pelham, Manchester West, Milford, Merrimack Valley, Pembroke, Oyster River and Souhegan.
Kennett is scheduled to play two matches under the lights in Gary Millen Stadium, hosting Plymouth on Aug. 31, and Berlin on Oct. 4. Both games are set for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.