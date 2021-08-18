JACKSON — Run The Whites resurrected the Jackson Covered Bridge 10K that “showcases views at the expense of a few hill climbs” on Friday night.
Conditions were hazy, hot and humid but still 74 of the 91 runners who entered toed the starting line.
Top honors on the day went to Pier Pennoyer, 30, of Bartlett, who covered the course in 37 minutes, 49 seconds. Penner finished third overall in the Ragged 75 Stage Race and 50K on Aug. 8, covering the terrain in Danbury in 4:54:45.
Andrew Drummond, 40, of Jackson was second overall in 39:52, while Josh Flanagan, 42, of Alton took third in 42:02.
Whitney Brown, 28, of Jackson was the fastest female in the race (14 overall), crossing the finish line in 47:08.
Rounding out the top three were Emily Hammel, 29, second (16th overall) in 47:29; and Center Conway’s Kim Proulx, 44, was third (18th) in 48:12.
Other local finishers included Andrew Prunk of North Conway, fifth, 42:31; Richard Fargo, Chatham, seventh, 44:17; Brian Bryne, Jackson, eighth, 44:31; Theo Castonguay, Jackson, 11th, 45:45; Marcelo Maiorano, Jackson, 13th, 46:20; Timothy Charbonneau, Center Conway, 19th, 48:13; Paul Bazanchuk, Center Conway, 21st, 49:47; Nolan Proulx, Center Conway, 22nd, 50:23; Ron Robichaud, Glen, 23rd, 50:50; Peter Donohoe, North Conway, 24th, 50:52; Grace Castonguay, Jackson, 28th, 52:21; David Malka, Glen, 30th, 53:09; Brian Post, Jackson, 35th, 57:06; Tom Pratte, Jackson, 45th, 1:01:53; Brian Gurr, Bartlett, 46th, 1:02:09; Crystal Chauvin, Bartlett, 50th, 1:03:38; Meghan Breton, Intervale, 53rd, 1:04:36; Juan Avina, Jackson, 55th, 1:05:45; Heather Tilney, Jackson, 56th, 1:05:48; Jonny Evans, Jackson, 67th, 1:10:17; Amy Wilson, Berlin, 1:10:46; Bethany Avina, Jackson, 70th, 1:11:01; and Donna Tomey, Jackson, 74th, 1:20:36.
First held in 1978, and recognized at the time as “one of New England’s top 100 road races” by New England Runner Magazine, the race begins at the Jackson Covered Bridge and then the course winds through the village and along the scenic Jackson Falls. It includes a 1.5 mile uphill at the start, rising about 500 feet in elevation.
