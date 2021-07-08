CONWAY — The Home Run Bulldogs U13 baseball team is just three wins away from a couple of milestones. Three more wins would give the Bulldogs 30 for the season, and if that happens, they’ll have plenty to bark about because it’ll mean they are also the New England Regional Champs.
Home Run, which captured the New Balance Select League New Hampshire State Championship on June 27, by rallying from 7-2 and 9-5 deficits to defeat the Merrimack Valley Prospects 10-9 at Rolfe Field in Concord, is one of seven teams from Maine, Mass. and the Granite State in the hunt for the regional crown. There were eight teams originally but one of the four Massachusetts teams opted not to play.
Match-ups were determined via a blind draw on Monday, and while not at home in the friendly confines of Nasby King Field, home the American Legion Post 46 on Tasker Hill Road, the Bulldogs (27-7-1) will open play Saturday at Blouin Field in Sanford, Maine. It will be the boys from Conway against the Coastal Riptide Teal, which went 24-4-1 and won the New Balance Select League Maine State Championship, at 10 a.m.
“They’re the home team,” Greg Allain, coach of the Bulldogs, said on Monday. “They’ll be good, but I think we’re pretty good, too. At this point, with eight teams left, everyone is good. If you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. We’ve got a good thing going right now. We’re excited to have this opportunity.”
Members of the state championship Bulldogs are Alex Allain, Jacob Brown, Jayden Butler, Matt Charrette, Bryce Downing, Serghio Espezua, Jacob Eveleth Jr., Sawyer Hussey, Justin Louis, Quentin Moore, Logan Ramsey, Owen Robertson and Jack Saladino along with Coach Greg Allain, Assistants Jim Hidden and Jeff Locke and team scorer Darrell Louis.
The Bulldogs are in a four-team bracket with Coastal and two Massachusetts teams — the Northeast Longhorns (23-8) and the Tewksbury Chiefs (15-3-2), will square off in Sanford at 1 p.m.
The winners of the two games are scheduled to return to the diamond at 4 p.m. to play for the opportunity to advance to the championship game at Memorial Field in Concord on Sunday at 9 a.m.
In the other bracket, which is being played at Ashland Middle School in Ashland, Mass., the Maine Coastal Storm (25-5) is scheduled to play New Hampshire runner-ups Merrimack Valley Prospects (15-7-2) at 11 a.m., with the winner advancing to meet the MWS Devils (24-8).
The Bulldogs, who practiced on Tuesday and Thursday, are scheduled to hold their final workout on Friday in preparation for the tourney.
Allain said Saladino will toe the mound for Home Run in Saturday’s opener. The talented right-hander led the Bulldogs in wins and strikeouts this season with nine and 79, respectively, while posting a 2.36 earned run average.
“I’m looking for it, and I know the kids are excited,” said Allain.
