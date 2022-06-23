BARTLETT — If the Mount Washington Valley Cal Ripken U-10 All-Stars are going to play in the state championships this year, they’ll have to take the long road to get there. The hometown nine fell 10-6 to Great North Woods in the opening round of the Cal Ripken District Championships at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School Field on Wednesday night.
The MWV U-12 All-Stars are also hosting this year’s Cal Ripken District Championships and opened tournament play on Thursday against Plymouth at Black Fly Field in Bartlett Village. Results were not known as of press time
The double-elimination tournaments are scheduled to continue through at least Monday, and possibly Tuesday if needed.
There are five teams in the double-elimination U-10 tourney — MWV, Great North Woods, Berlin/Gorham, Plymouth and Littleton.
There are four teams in the U-12 tournament — MWV, Great North Woods, Berlin/Gorham and Plymouth.
“Great North Woods is one heck of a team,” said Jerry McManus, head coach of the U-10 All-Stars. “It was a 3-2 game going into the sixth inning when they opened it up and we couldn’t recover.”
He added: “We’re going to have to take the hard road, which means we get an opportunity to play another couple of games to get (to the state tourney). We just had a difficult night and now onto the next game.”
The next game is Friday in the opening round of the consolation bracket for MWV, which will face Berlin/Gorham at 6 p.m. at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School Field.
Plymouth beat Berlin/Gorham on Wednesday night at Black Fly Field to advance in the winner’s bracket to play on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Black Fly Field against the winner of the Great North Woods vs. Littleton game, which was to be played Thursday night (results were not known as of press time).
Members of the MWV U-10 team are Jake Lubchansky, Mason Moss, Broghan McManus, Dylan Calabro, Emmett O'Brien, Abbott DeVries, Kaelan Leathem, Tucker Day, Jackson Snow, Blair Lynch, Lyle Greenwood, Mason “Chase” Ramos, Brode James and Carter Sutton.
The team’s coaches are McManus, Jay Calabro and Jim Horrigan.
Members of the MWV U-12 team, which is coached by MWV Cal Ripken President Josh McAllister, are Oliver Dean, Finn Williams, Bowen Brown, Izaih Grames, Chace Lubchansky, Jack McAllister, Liam Kennett, Logan McHenry, Jackson DeMartino, Liam Shackford, Sawyer Nelson, Bohdi Matturo, Brigham Killourie, Oliver DegliAngeli and Brannock Gagnon.
Games are scheduled to be played through the weekend with the championship game for the U10s slated for Monday at 5 p.m. at Whitaker Field in North Conway.
The championship game for the U12s is scheduled for Whitaker Field on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
If necessary, the U-10s would play Tuesday at 5 p.m., and if needed, the U12s would follow at 7:30 p.m. with both games at the Whit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.