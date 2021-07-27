FRYEBURG — TGK Athletics will hosts a full-day basketball camp at the David and Doris Hastings Community Center at the Fryeburg Recreation Department’s Field of Dreams complex Aug. 9-13.
The camp for boys and girls in grades 1-8, will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Former Fryeburg Academy standout Mackenzie Buzzell and Kyle MacVane of TGK are this year’s coaches.
The camp will focus on speed/agility drills; ball handling; game moves; footwork; shooting; finishing; scoring; strength and conditioning; defensive positioning; and competitive play in a fun and encouraging environment.
The cost of the camp is $165 for the week.
To register, go to tgkathletics.com.
Based in Saco, Maine, TDK Athletics, according to its website, “has a proven track record of success in skill development as we have athletes who have competed at all levels, whether it be learning the basics to playing in the professional ranks. We pride ourselves on challenging our student-athletes to not only strive to achieve their goals within their respective sport but also to maximize their potential in the classroom.
“As former and current athletes who have competed at the highest levels, our staff understands that athletes must not only be given the physical tools to compete but also the mental skills required to be successful.”
Anyone with questions, can contact Fryeburg Rec Director Rick Buzzell at (207) 935-3933.
