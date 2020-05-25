CONWAY — When it comes to running, the White Mountain Milers had done virtually everything, that was until last month when those “who run the valley,” held their first virtual 5K race. The race, which drew 21 teams of three, was a rousing success according to organizer Terry Ballou.
“Thank you so much to all who participated,” Ballou shared. “Our goal was to get 20 teams to run or walk, and we ended up with 21!”
She added: “We had some very creative (team) names. We even had one team, Team Swenstrong (Doug and Candy Armstrong along with Sally Swenson) who made their personalized team bibs for the event. Now that's dedication! Lastly, a big thank you is to Christopher Ballou for all his assistance with technical issues. I could never have gotten the results out so quickly without his help.”
Taking top honors overall and winning the all-female group was the Frontline Fighters — who are all frontline medical workers — the trio of Kim Proulx (a nurse at wake Region Hospital in Laconia, who ran 20:29), Leslie O’Dell (a local EMT, who ran 19:55) and Alyssa Kessler (a nurse at Lake Region Hospital, who ran 21:17) — who posted a combined time of 1:10:41.
They bested the first-place co-ed team, Last Minute Milers (Victoria Weigold, who ran 21:37; Zachary Switaj, ran 19:30, and Hunter Cote, 23:53, which finished second overall in 1:05:00. The Firebrawlers (Terry Ballou, who ran 20:52; Suz Laughland, ran 21:58, and Michelle Henley, 22:28, was third overall (second in the female division) in 1:05:18.
Taking top honors in the all-male division was team BKZ — Kyle Reed, who ran 21:28; Zach Dugas, ran 22:30, and Brian Laplante, 36:11, to finish in 1:20.09. Second place went to Team Bouday — Christopher Ballou, 27:24; Kevin Callahan, 36:40, and Bob Benes, 36:40, which finished in a combined 1:40:44.
Third place in the all-female division went to The Speedy 3 — Amy Burton, 21:51; Grace Perley, 23:30, and McKayla Dockham, 22:15 — which finished in 1:07.36.
Rounding out the top 3 in the co-ed division was Gramp’s Gang — Bill Reilly, 24:50; Lilly Knapp, 29:59, and Finley Knappe, 22:22 — which finished second in 1:17:11, edging the third-place Will Run For TP team of Corrie Hempel, 24:46; Ashley Benes, 29:07, and Tim Charboneau, 23:51, which finished in 1:17:44.
The winners — the Frontline Fighters — for their effort, won bragging rights and got their picture on the Miler’s Facebook page.
Runners were invited to form three-person teams with each person running his or her 5K (3.1-mile) course separately then reporting their times.
Competition rules stated: “You may run on the roads, trails, treadmill or track — it’s up to you! Please refrain from any courses where the net drop is more than 10 feet per mile.”
Each person had to run or walk solo.
“You must run the 5K alone to discourage large gatherings of people running together,” the rules stated. “You may choose to run with others as long as you are socially responsible (running single file, staggering starts or keeping 6 feet from each other).”
Four teams competed in the walker division with Menage a Trois — Cheryl Clapp, 43:00; Steve Dowling, 40:22, and Donna Cormier, 34:57, taking top honors in 1:58.19. The Bald Hill Bombers — Kevin Tilton, 49:47; Claes Thelemarch, 38:48, and Gretchen Loeffler, 38:43, were second in 2:07.18, while Swenstrong — Sally Swenson, 48:29; Candy Armstrong, 42:29, and Doug Armstrong, 42:29, was third in 2:13.27.
The all-female walking team (NASA) — Candace Cox, 48:16; Winni Cox, 1:03:00, and Wendy Stanford, 1:03:00, was fourth in 2:54.16.
Ballou said that while many runners and walkers had been able to train, some missed a little competition, as several early spring races were canceled to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The free race was "a great way for us to stay connected to one another,” said Ballou.
