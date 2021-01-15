CONCORD — If you’ve ever wanted to try ice fishing, why not take advantage of New Hampshire’s winter free fishing day on Saturday, Jan. 16. That’s a day you can fish without a license in New Hampshire.
Note that all other regulations must be followed. Learn more about fishing rules by reading the N.H. Freshwater Fishing or Saltwater Fishing digests at fishnh.com/fishing/publications.html.
Persons participating in a fishing tournament must still hold a license, even on free fishing day.
Find more information about ice fishing in New Hampshire, including videos, a list of bait dealers and more at fishnh.com/fishing/ice-fishing.html.
This annual winter event takes place on the third Saturday in January each year. New Hampshire also offers a free fishing day on the first Saturday in June.
To read or download the brochure “Safety on Ice — Tips for Anglers,” visit tinyurl.com/t7fl7dz.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish, and wildlife resources and their habitats. Visit wildnh.com to learn more.
