Frechette Painting won the Chocorua Valley 2022 Men’s Softball League

Frechette Painting won the Chocorua Valley 2022 Men’s Softball League Tournament on Aug. 21 at Burke Field in Madison. (COURTESY PHOTO)

MADISON — Frechette Painting topped the defending champs, 603 Tree Monkeys, in finals of Chocorua Valley 2022 Men’s Softball League Tournament last month.

Held Aug. 20-21 at Burke Field in Madison, the tournament also featured a benefit cookout, silent auction and 50/50 raffle to raise money for a long-time league player “Ralphy” Steve Vizard, who is recovering from colon cancer surgery.

