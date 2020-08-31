CONWAY — Advantage Kids NH will lead four TENNIS PLUS! programs for area children this September.
Tennis instruction is supplemented with yoga and mindfulness activities all led by USTA Safe Sport approved instructors. The programs exceed current COVID-19 state guidelines for supervision ratios, distancing and sanitizing.
Each session has a maximum enrollment of 10. The program will begin after Labor Day and run for five weeks, weather permitting. The enrollment fee is $40 per child, $30 for a second sibling.
All programs run from 3:30-5 p.m. on Mondays, beginning Sept. 14, at Purity Spring Resort in East Madison; on Tuesdays, beginning Sept. 8, at North Conway Community Center/Eastern Slope Inn courts; Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 9, at Jackson Tennis Club in Jackson; and Thursdays, beginning Sept. 10, at Forest Acres Camp Courts in Fryeburg, Maine.
Our organization has grown rapidly in the Mount Washington Valley. This summer 50 children from Jackson to Effingham enjoyed learning tennis. Advantage Kids is serving hundreds of children across the Granite State partnering with town recreation programs, Boys and Girls Clubs of N.H., as well as private and public tennis facilities.
Over 250 children enjoyed COVID compliant activity through this most challenging summer led by USTA approved professionals.
For more information visit our advantagekids.net
For more information and registration contact Area Director Kent Hemingway (603) 832-8683 or by email at hemingway.k@gmail.com.
