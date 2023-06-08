MADISON – Thirty-nine children participated  Dennis Rogers Youth Fishing Derby at Carroll County Fish and Game Club Sunday afternoon. 

According to  Club Pond Officer Alec Frankel Sunday had a "great turnout" considering the weather considering the damp rainy weather.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.