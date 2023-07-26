CONWAY — Members of the Kennett High School field hockey team held a fundraiser at the Valley Springs Car Wash in Conway on July 22. The Eagles are scheduled to hope pre- season practice during the week of Aug. 14. They are slated to open the regular season by play Oyster River in Durham on Aug. 25 at 4:30 p.m. The home-opener against Pembroke Academy at Centola Field is scheduled for Aug. 29 at 4 p.m.

