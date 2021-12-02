OESTERSUND, Sweden — Sean Doherty of Center Conway, finished 59th in the 10K sprint race at the International Biathlon Union’s World Cup on Thursday to secure a spot in the pursuit final on Sunday.
Sebastian Samuelsson of Sweden, who won last Sunday’s sprint World Cup, made it two in a row Thursday by covering the 10K course with two shooting stations in 22:58.7, going 9-10 on the range with his lone miss coming at the pron station.
French teammates Emilien Jacquelin and Quentin Fillon Maillet finished second and third, respectively in the 117-skier field, 18 and 21.5 seconds behind. Both had a miss at the standing station.
In biathlon, competitors try to hit five targets from the prone position which are 1.8-inch in diameter targets 50 meters (164 feet) away, and then shoot from a standing position at targets that are 4.5 inches in size, and also 50 meters away.
Doherty finished 2.12.3 behind with two misses, one at each station.
Teammate Jake Brown (Saint Paul, Minn.) was the top American on the day placing 34th in 24:29.3 with two misses at the standing station.
Paul Schommer (Appleton, Wis.) was 52nd, coming in 2:04.4 behind Samuelsson with one miss while shooting standing up.
Leif Nordgren (Hinesburg, Vt.) rounded out the U.S. squad, finishing 103rd, 3:39.2 behind with two misses at the final station.
By finishing in the top 60, Brown, Doherty and Schommer earn a spot in Sunday’s 12.5K pursuit. The athletes leave the starting line based on the order of their placements with Samuelson departing first and Doherty second to last.
Brown, Doherty, Nordgren and Schommer will toe the starting line on Saturday for the 4X7.5K relay race. The United States is seeded 15th out of 27 teams. Norway is the top seed followed by Sweden and France.
The races will air live on the Olympic Channel (Channel 316), according to U.S. Biathlon on Saturday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 9:15 a.m.
Doherty, 26, the most decorated junior biathlete ever with 10 career medals (four gold, four silver and two bronze), is on track to compete in his third Winter Olympics in February. He was the youngest biathlete for the U.S. when he made the team in 2014 at the age of 18.
After Sunday’s race, the U.S. team will hear to Hochfilzen, Austria for three World Cup events. A 10K sprint race kicks off the action on Dec. 10, followed by 12.5K pursuit on Dec. 11 and then a 4X7.5K team relay on Dec. 12.
