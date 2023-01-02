CONWAY — The annual Dave Dore women’s ice hockey tournament is set to return to the Ham Arena in Conway Friday through Sunday, Jan. 8.
It will feature 16 teams from around New England and New York competing in four divisions.
Hosted by the Mount Washington Valley Women’s Hockey Association, which is a non-profit league catering to women of all skill levels, seeking to create a welcoming space for women to learn the sport of hockey, build community and safely compete in an open and supportive environment.
The tournament has been running for 17 years (excluding 2021 because of the pandemic) and is named for the late Dave Dore, who was instrumental in helping to build the Ham Arena and supporting efforts to build a women’s hockey program in the late 1990s.
“Our tournament is named in honor of the late Dave Dore who supported our efforts to build a women’s hockey program we could be proud of from day one,” said event organizer women’s league leader Betty LeGoff.
“What started as a night of pond hockey using kayak helmets, ski gloves, softball knee pads and anything we could tape on grew into a full learning program with a 60-player league, travel teams and a full summer skills program with Dave’s guiding hand,” LeGoff said.
“He encouraged us from day one, scouted for teams that we could play and provided us with hockey knowledge none of us had. If we needed to know how to do something we went to Dave and he always came through with a smile and lots of words of encouragement,” she said.
“Dave was instrumental in getting the Ham Arena built and worked tirelessly at maintaining it as a top notch facility. Every time we enter the building, we are thankful for all the work he and many others did to ‘make it happen,” she added.
The tournament raises money for a local non-profit organization — this year, Vaughan Community Services, which provides a food pantry, childcare services, support groups, and more for locals in need — as well as hosting the women’s hockey league.
“The goal is to give back to the community, and we find the best way our league can do this is through donation of the raffle proceeds,” LeGoff said.
In addition to the teams’ entry fees, each team contributes a raffle item, as well as donated raffle items from local businesses and individuals. Some raffle items include a Bauer hockey stick, lift tickets to Cranmore Mountain and Bretton Woods, and a guided hiking outing with a certified caine Guide. All raffle proceeds will benefit Vaughan Community Services this year. Last year, the event raised $1,155 for Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation through entry and raffle proceeds.
The first puck drops at 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon, and regular division games run all day Saturday and through Sunday at 10:30 a.m., then championships for each division take place at 11:40, 12:50, 2:00, and 3:10.
Two local teams will be competing in this year’s tournament, ‘WTF’ in the Wildcat D Division and the ‘Wild Women’ in the King Pine Rec Division. Both of these teams won in their respective divisions last year. Local players will also be on the Worcester Sirens and the Lady Lobsters.
WTF will play in games on Friday at 8:40 p.m., Saturday at 5 p.m., and Sunday at 8:10 a.m. The Wild Women play on Friday at 6:20 p.m. and on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 3:50 p.m. If the teams make it to the championships Sunday, WTF will play at 12:50 and the Wild Women will play at 3:50.
LeGoff stated that the tournament roster fills up each year. “The teams have told us that our tournament is one of the best run they have ever participated in and (they) appreciate all the little things we do.”
For tournament schedule and more information on the women’s hockey league and the tournament, email mwvwomenshockey@gmail.com or go to the Dave Dore Winter Classic Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.