CONWAY — The Conway Parks and Recreation is thrilled to announce a full range of fall programs. Programs will begin the second week in September and conclude mid- to late-October. Guidelines, schedules and additional program information will be sent via e-mail the week before programs start.
Residents of Conway and Albany are eligible to participate.
Programs include K-second-grade biddy soccer — is scheduled to take place on Saturday mornings, beginning Sept. 18 There will be multiple sessions (9, 9:45, 10:30 and 11:15 a.m.) with a limit of 10 participants per session. Included with your registration fee, each player will receive a uniform. Players will work on basic skills like dribbling, passing and shooting, etc. There is limited space for this program so be sure to register right away. The registration fee is $15 and the deadline is Thursday, Sept. 9.
Grade 3-6 intramural soccer — is slated to take place on Tuesday and Thursdays from Sept. 14 to Oct. 21, from 4:15-5:15 p.m.. In addition, some games may fall on other days. Cost is $15, and includes a team uniform. Participants need to have soccer shin pads and cleats are recommended.
Flag football for grades 2-4 — is scheduled to take place on Tuesday and Thursday from Sept. 14 to Oct. 28, from 5:10-6:10 p.m. on the Conway Rec sports field. Children must be registered by Thursday, Sept. 9. The cost of the program is $15.
Conway Rec is offering adult flag football this fall. To be eligible to play you must be 18 years old. Games will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The season kicks off on Tuesday, Sept 14, and will end on Thursday, Oct. 28.
A draft will take place to determine who plays on what team. There are three teams and the league is limited to 30 players, so don't hesitate to register.
The registration fee is $85 per player and the deadline is Sept. 3.
Field hockey for grades 3-6 — practices and games are scheduled to take place on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:10-6:10 p.m., beginning Sept. 13 and conclude Oct. 20. Participants need field hockey goggles, a stick and shin pads. If you have trouble purchasing these items please reach out to the office. In addition some games may take place on other days. The cost of the program is $15, which includes a T-shirt.
Cross-country running for grades 3-6 — is slated to take place on Wednesdays from 4:15-5:15 p.m., utilizing the trail system next to the Swift River across the railroad tracks on the campus of Kennett Middle School. Cost is $15. The program will begin on Sept. 15 and end on Oct. 13.
Pond hockey for grades K-5 — scheduled to take place at the Ham Arena on Fridays from 5:10-6:10 p.m. This program, which begins Sept. 10 and concludes on Oct. 8, is open to non-residents, too. The fee for residents is $21, and $35 for non-residents. This program is not designed to teach kids how to play, rather let them try hockey in a pond hockey fashion. Coaches throw pucks out and let the youngsters have fun. In order for your child to have a good experience, officials strongly recommend you bring your child skating prior. This will allow them to have confidence and make the experience more successful. Public skating and stick and puck times are posted on the Ham Arena website.
Register for all these programs at conwayrec.com.
For questions or additional information contact the main office at (603) 901-1139.
