CONWAY — After nearly a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Conway Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back its immensely popular monthly adult and senior trips with the always-entertaining Todd Gallagher serving as the tour guides.
The first trip is a special one. Gallagher will take the first 20 people who sign up to Pease Air Force Base on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on New York City and the Pentagon on Saturday, Sept, 11 when the New Hampshire Air National Guard hosts “Wings Over New England — Live Free or Die,” featuring aircraft and technology from around the country, including a performance by the legendary U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.
The last time the Thunderbirds appeared over the Granite State was in 2011. The Thunderbirds perform aerial demonstrations in the F-16C Fighting Falcon, and they also fly two F-16D twin-seat trainers.
“We’re going to start with one trip a month, and this is going to be an incredible one to kick things off,” Gallagher, who is also the teen center coordinator for the Conway Parks and Recreation Department, said. “We’re going to have a lot of fun with these trips. We will also be bringing back the mystery lunch trips, where will get on the bus, go on a surprise trip and have lunch somewhere.”
The cost of the trip is $20 per person and includes transportation on the Conway Rec bus; a boxed picnic lunch provided by Big Dave’s Bagels & Deli; and admission to the all-day air show. People are asked to bring their own chair to sit on at the airfield. Spectators are also allowed to bring hand-held umbrellas for shade. There are restroom facilities as well as concession stands.
Gallagher said the bus will depart Conway Rec at 9 a.m., arriving at Pease at approximately 10:45 a.m., and will return to the recreation department late that afternoon.
The Thunderbird, which are scheduled to perform at 1 p.m., put on a 90-minute show.
According to Wikipedia, “Created 68 years ago in 1953, the USAF Thunderbirds are the third-oldest formal flying aerobatic team (under the same name) in the world after the French Air Force Patrouille de France formed in 1931 and the United States Navy Blue Angels formed in 1946.”
Gallagher already has the wheels in motion for October with a trip up Mount Washington on the Cog Railway. He has 10 tickets available at $30 per ticket.
“I’m excited to do the trips again,” Gallagher said. “It’ll be a hoot.”
To register for either trip, you can register online on the website (conwayec.com) next week or in person at the rec office (open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Any questions, contact Gallagher at the Conway Rec at (603) 901-1139.
