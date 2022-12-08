CONWAY — The Conway Recreation Department, in partnership with the Friends of Conway Rec., will host the 13th annual "Letters to Santa" Friday, Dec. 16, from 5-8 p.m. but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people will need to pre-register for time slots online for the third year in a row.
“This year, just like we did for Halloween, people have to preregister on our website (conwaynh.myrec.com),” Michael Lane, recreation director, said. “We’re going to have limited space. I think it could sell out again.”
The registration deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 13.
The event, which is recommended for newborn to fourth-grade children from Conway and Albany although all children are welcome, will be held on the front steps of the Kennett Middle School.
“We’re asking people to register as a family and then list each child after that,” Lane said, adding there will be assigned time slots at 5, 5:30, 6 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. for people to attend. Each session is limited to 10 families per session.
This event is free but you must register to attend.
Lane said guests will be able to take a photo with Santa on the front step. Guests will take their own photos.
“Children will drop their letters to Santa in our mailbox to be delivered to the North Pole,” he said. “Children will receive a letter back from Santa in their goody bag.
“Each child who is registered will be invited into the Conway Rec after they have their photo taken with Santa to make reindeer food, sip hot cocoa and decorate a Christmas ornament.
“Elves will help guide families around the property.”
"We've done pretty well in the past in terms of turnout," Lane said. "It's become extremely popular. We're hoping for another good crowd and Santa is looking forward to seeing the children."
He added: “We’re excited. This is one of our favorite events. It’s great to be able to spread a little holiday cheer.”
Lane said if it snows, the event will go on as scheduled.
If you have questions about this popular event, contact Director Michael Lane at (603) 901-1139 or via e-mail at mike@conwayrec.com.
