Letters to Santa - 2021 staff

Conway Rec staff in 2021 — (from left) Zach Bradley, Todd Gallagher, Lynore Wagner, Johnny Eastman, Robby Moody and Michael Lane — prepare for the annual Letters to Santa event. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Conway Recreation Department, in partnership with the Friends of Conway Rec., will host the 13th annual "Letters to Santa" Friday, Dec. 16, from 5-8 p.m. but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people will need to pre-register for time slots online for the third year in a row.

“This year, just like we did for Halloween, people have to preregister on our website (conwaynh.myrec.com),” Michael Lane, recreation director, said. “We’re going to have limited space. I think it could sell out again.”

