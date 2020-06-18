CONWAY — The Conway Parks & Recreation Department announced this week it will offer two summer softball programs.
“We know many families were disappointed that we had to cancel the spring sports season,” Assistant Recreation Director Michael Lane said. “In an effort to give the opportunity to play the sport they love; we are going to offer a summer girls softball program (grades 4-6) and a summer rookie softball program (grades 2-3).”
Lane said the girls’ softball program will begin on Tuesday, June 30, and run every Tuesday and Thursday (5:30-6:45 p.m.) through Aug. 6.
The rookie softball program will begin on Wednesday, July 1, and run every Wednesday (5:30-6:30 p.m.) through July 29.
The cost for the girl’s softball program is $15, while the cost for the rookie softball program is $10. To register, go to the Conway Rec website (tinyurl.com/y88ekm3l).
“Please note that these programs will follow the New Hampshire State Guidance and all rules and regulations will be strictly enforced,” said Lane. “At this point, these two programs will focus on skill development and there are no games planned however this is subject to change in accordance with the State of New Hampshire Guidance.”
The Conway Parks and Recreation Department in accordance with the New Hampshire State COVID-19 Reopening Guidance, will follow all rules and regulations set forth.
This includes, “all players and coaches will have their temperature taken upon arrival each day. Each player will receive their own hand sanitizer on the first day of the program and are required to bring it with them to each practice. The ratio of coach to a player shall not exceed one coach to every nine players. There will be no dugout use. Parents will not be allowed to watch from the bleachers or have contact with any players during the program.”
Lane added all equipment will be sanitized before and after every practice. Players are encouraged to use their own bats and helmets.
“Depending on enrollment,” he said, “we hope to give all players their own bat and helmet. Any loaned equipment would be required to be returned at the conclusion of the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.