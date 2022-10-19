Conway Rec staff always gets into the spirit of Halloween. Director Michael Lane, Administrative Assistant Lynore Wagner, Friends of Conway Rec President Jolene Gushee and Assistant Director Todd Gallagher welcomed more than 200 children from Albany and Conway to its annual Halloween party. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Conway Parks and Recreation Department is once again offering Halloween indoors, and children can expect an evening of ghostly fun on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 6-7:45 p.m.
“Traditional Halloween is back,” Director Michael Lane said last Thursday. “We’ll be celebrating in person in our building.”
Conway Rec is requiring reservations to participate.
“Families can register online (tinyurl.com/ytnk77zv) for their own time slot. The building is going to be set up like a gauntlet with one-way traffic flow,” Lane said.
Lane said family slots available every 15 minutes from 6-7:45 p.m.
“It’s just like making a dining reservation,” he said. There is no fee to register. Families without registrations will not be permitted to enter the building.
Families are in for an evening they won’t soon forget.
“We’ve got a lot of fun things planned,” Lane said, “We’ll have a haunted hallway that younger kids can skip if they want to. We’ll have trick-or-treating in seven different rooms, along with games and prizes in the Marshall Gym. Snacks will be provided to go, and at the end of the visit we’ll take family photos out on the front steps.”
Time slots are filling up.
“If you have trouble registering or have questions, please call us at the rec department at (603) 901-1139,” said Lane.
Lane said prizes will be awarded for the best costume, most original costume and the scariest costume. The party, which is only open to Albany and Conway residents, is recommended for kids up to sixth-grade students.
“It should be a really fun event,” Lane said.
In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rec staff celebrated in a drive-in style. Families pulled up to the back of the Conway Elementary School parking lot, and never had to leave their cars.
Five different “family-style” game stations were set up that could be played from the comfort of the vehicle. Officials created a tool so children could get candy while social distancing without contact with another person. They used long tubes that they could drop candy into and reach the youngsters. The games were all touchless, too.
Volunteers from the Conway Fire Department, Conway Police Department, Friends of Conway Rec and some summer camp counselors ran the stations.
“It was different then, but it still gave everyone some semblance of Halloween,” Lane said. “Last year, we were pretty much back to normal with no real restrictions. With vaccines available, but with the pandemic still in play, things looked slightly different last year for the rec department festivities”
Lane wasn't quite ready to divulge what he and fellow staff members might be wearing for costumes this year.
"We've got some great ideas," he said, adding, "People might be a little surprised."
Trick or treating for the town of Conway is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31, from 5-8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.