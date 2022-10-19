Conway Rec Halloween - staff 2021

Conway Rec staff always gets into the spirit of Halloween. Director Michael Lane, Administrative Assistant Lynore Wagner, Friends of Conway Rec President Jolene Gushee and Assistant Director Todd Gallagher welcomed more than 200 children from Albany and Conway to its annual Halloween party. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Conway Parks and Recreation Department is once again offering Halloween indoors, and children can expect an evening of ghostly fun on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 6-7:45 p.m.

“Traditional Halloween is back,” Director Michael Lane said last Thursday. “We’ll be celebrating in person in our building.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.