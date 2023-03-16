CONWAY — The Conway Parks and Recreation Department will be offering a full range of spring programs.
To register for any of these programs go to conwayrec.com. Space is limited and spots are filling fast so don’t delay. These programs are for children who are residents of Conway and Albany.
Girls’ softball — this program is for girls in grades 4-6. Practices will begin on Monday, April 10 in the Marshall Gymnasium and will transition to the outdoor fields when the snow has finally cleared away. Game and practice times will be released in mid-April. Emails will be sent out when the information is available. The deadline for registration is Monday, April 3.
Rookie softball — rookie softball for all girls in grades 2-3 will begin on Monday, April 10. If the Conway Elementary field is unplayable practice will be in the Marshall Gymnasium.
This program is designed to introduce softball to the beginner player. We will practice and play games against Fryeburg and Lovell recreation departments. Girls will be introduced to batting by hitting off of a pitching machine instead of live pitching. This will help develop skills and confidence for first-year players. Game and practice times will be released in mid-April. The registration deadline is Monday, April 3.
K/1 tee ball — tee ball for kids in kindergarten and first grade will take place on Saturday mornings, beginning May 6, and will run through June 3 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. for session I and 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. for session II. This program is designed to introduce kiddos to their first recreation experience and promote, fun, skill development and good sportsmanship. The deadline to register is Monday, April 3.
Track and field — Conway Rec. is excited to announce the revamping of an old favorite with the revival of our track and field program. This program will be one day a week on Tuesdays, starting May 2, following April vacation.
This will be a fun introduction to track and field, focusing on the development of speed and endurance through means of traditional events and the incorporation of field games.
All of the programs above have a registration fee of $22. If you have questions or concerns contact our office at (603) 901-1139.
Teen Center offers Open Gym
Conway Rec is bringing back its Open Gym sandwich program which has been a fan favorite in recent years. This program will be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting on March 13 and will run until April 7. Program time will be 2:30-4:30 p.m., right after the middle school gets out. This program is free for current Teen Center members.
Sign up online at conwayrec.com or call the office at (603) 901-1139.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.