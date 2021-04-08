CONWAY — Anyone interested in trying out to play baseball during the 2021 season must register at the MWV Cal Ripken website (sportssignup.com/) by this Monday, April 12.
The age range for the Majors is 11-12 with birthdates between May 1, 2008 and April 30, 2010. The age range for Minors is 8-10 with birthdates between May 1, 2010 and April 30, 2013.
Players need only attend one of the tryout dates to participate in the league for the 2021 season. Players should come prepared with a glove, bat and helmet for the tryouts, which are scheduled for April 15 and 16 from 5-7 p.m. in Schouler Park in North Conway.
Players and coaches will be expected to wear a face covering at all times, during the 2021 season.
Regular-season games are scheduled to start on Monday, May 3.
Any questions about tryouts should be directed via email to League President Andy Pepin at apepin23@gmail.com or League Vice-President Josh McAllister at mcallisterKHS@gmail.com.
