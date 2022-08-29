Gabe Brown, third at Oxford Plains 250

Center Conway’s Gabe Brown (left) drove the No. 50 Dale Drew Racing car to a strong third place finish in the Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday. Nova Scotia’s Cole Butcher (center) won the race, while Eddie MacDonald of Rowley, Mass., was second. (COURTESY PHOTO)

OXFORD PLAINS, Maine — Center Conway’s Gabe Brown had his best finish yet in the prestigious Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday, finishing third overall in a talented field of 42 drivers. His previous best finish had been a 10th and was 30th before that.

Nova Scotia’s Cole Butcher became the fifth Canadian and first since 1995 to win the 250 in its 49-year history, while two-time Oxford 250 winner Eddie MacDonald was second.

