Center Conway’s Gabe Brown (left) drove the No. 50 Dale Drew Racing car to a strong third place finish in the Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday. Nova Scotia’s Cole Butcher (center) won the race, while Eddie MacDonald of Rowley, Mass., was second. (COURTESY PHOTO)
OXFORD PLAINS, Maine — Center Conway’s Gabe Brown had his best finish yet in the prestigious Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday, finishing third overall in a talented field of 42 drivers. His previous best finish had been a 10th and was 30th before that.
Nova Scotia’s Cole Butcher became the fifth Canadian and first since 1995 to win the 250 in its 49-year history, while two-time Oxford 250 winner Eddie MacDonald was second.
Fellow Center Conway resident DJ Shaw finished eighth on the night.
For a little while it looked like Brown, 19, the current Granite State Pro Stock Series champion, the son of Tiffany (Foster) and Gene Brown in Center Conway, might be in for a short night. He had an uncharacteristically rough qualifying heat and found himself starting 31st. Brown was a lap down after just two laps after getting spun early in the main event. But the talented driver never got rattled and slowly made his way back into contention.
With 100 laps to go, sitting 14th, Brown in the No. 50 Dale Drew Racing car (owned by Dale and partner Aymie Mullins), came in for new tires, and emerged with the best car on the oval. He reeled in drivers like a master fisherman and had his sights set on the lead but a few cautions stopped some of the momentum.
With 20 laps to race, Butcher and race-leader Johnny Clark, of Hallowell, Maine, and the winner of the 2020 Oxford 250, started exchanging paint with Brown sitting in third. With eight laps remaining, Clark got love-tapped out of the lead, which Butcher claimed and never relinquished. Clark went on to finish fourth.
A final caution with two laps remaining forced the 18th restart of the night. Brown had to start on the outside of Butcher on the final restart. The positioning allowed MacDonald to get past Brown to finish second.
Brown said racing is a true team sport and praised his pit crew and sponsors. Members of the pit crew include Jimmy Renfrew Jr., David Weir, Kam Weir, Matt Morrill, Dalton Myers, Phil Butterfield, Miles Chipman, Parker Brown and Gene Brown.
Sponsors on Dale Drew No. 50 car inlcude Dale Shaw Racecars, GE Brown, Lucy’s Ice Cream, Turner Septic, R&B Drywall, Adam Gorham Painting, RWN Property Services, Hurteau Heating and Firm Foundations. Also, on the PASS Tour are E&R Excavation, GE Browns, Dale Shaw Racecars, Lucy’s Ice Cream, R&B Drywall, Forrest Locke Drywall, CC RUSSO, Porks Dump Truck Services, North Conway Incinerator and Firm Foundations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.