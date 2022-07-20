PORTLAND, Maine — The relay team Badasses from the 'Burg (Mazy Karuzis, Kelley and Lucy Hodgman-Burns) placed second out of the 99 relay teams competing in the 15th annual Tri for a Cure Triathlon at the South Mountain Community College campus in South Portland, Maine on July 10. The event attracted more than 700 women — many of whom are breast cancer survivors.
Founded in 2008 by Julie Marchese and Abby Bliss, according to the Maine Cancer Foundation’s website, “the Tri for a Cure has become the largest triathlon in the state of Maine, providing a gorgeous race course along the shores of Cape Elizabeth and South Portland. This event consists of a USAT-sanctioned 1/3-mile swim, a 15-mile bike ride and a 3-mile run.
Badasses from the 'Burg crossed the finish line in 1 hour, 29 minutes and 41 seconds. Team Balto from Cape Elizabeth, Maine won the relay in 1:21:22, while Doing Our Best from Biddeford, Maine placed third in 1:30:38.
Karuzis placed well in front with a swim time of 8:19 and was the first out of the water among the 99 teams.
Kelley Hodgman-Burns finished the 15-mile ride in a time of 48:51 and averaged 18.1 mph.
Lucy Hodgman-Burns ran the 3-mile anchor leg in a time of 26:23.
Kelley Hodgman-Burns, director of school counseling at Fryeburg Academy, said “on a lark and with some strong-arming from her fitness coach,” put her name in for the 2017 Tri for a Cure lottery back in September 2016.
“At the time I was hoping to divert the questions about my fitness goals and secretly hoping my name wouldn't be drawn. But it was,” she said. “The energy around the all-woman event is amazing and truly empowering. I lost a dear friend and colleague, Jackie Smith, to cancer in 2011 and I thought about her with every stroke, crank and footfall. As long as my body moves I can do this for her.”
She added: “Mazy and my daughter Lucy were both in middle school and came to cheer me on that first year and the years that followed. Mazy (a 2022 graduate of Fryeburg Academy and newly minted freshman and swimmer at Stonehill College) was my swim coach. She was incredibly patient and would sit in a kayak on Moose Pond to instruct. Lucy (a 2021 graduate of Fryeburg Academy and sophomore at UMaine) was by our side too. She would run to stay in shape for soccer while I trained.”
The Badasses from the ‘Burg have set a goal of raising $1,500 for the Tri for a Cure Maine Cancer Foundation. They easily surpassed that mark and raised $2,140.
The event overall raised more than $20,000 for cancer research.
“Cancer tries but we TRI harder,” was the mantra of the Fryeburg team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.