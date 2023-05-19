The Badasses from the 'Burg to compete in 2023 Tri for a Cure

The Badasses from the 'Burg (from left) Kelley and Lucy Hodgman-Burns and Mazy Karuzis finished second in the 15th annual Tri for a Cure Triathlon at the Southern Maine Community College last July. The trio plan to compete again this summer and have set a goal of raising $2,100. (COURTESY PHOTO)

FRYEBURG — The Badasses from the 'Burg are back again and hope the community will support this local relay team as it does its part in the battle against cancer

Last July 10, the Badasses from the 'Burg (Mazy Karuzis, Kelley and Lucy Hodgman-Burns) placed second out of the 99 relay teams competing in the 15th annual Tri for a Cure Triathlon at the Southern Maine Community College campus in South Portland, Maine. The event attracted more than 700 women — many of whom are breast cancer survivors.

