Kennett High ice hockey players in 2019 wash an SUV during the annual Tires for Ice Time fundraiser sponsored by Frechette Tire to benefit Kennett Hockey in Conway. Frechettes generously donated 100 percent of tire rotations and car inspections plus 20 percent of tire sales from the day to the Eagles, who did their part by washing cars for donation. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Longtime Mount Washington Valley and Kennett Hockey supporter Frechette Tire is at it again, this time changing tires for ice time. This Saturday, June 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Frechette Tire will for the 12th year out of the last 13 run a fundraiser in partnership with the KHS hockey team.
Frechette Tire will donate 100 percent of all tire rotations, balancing and car inspections (cars eligible for inspection re May, June and July). They will also donate a portion of all tire sales to Kennett Hockey.
In addition, the Eagles will be hosting a car wash by donation as well as serving hamburgers and hot dogs at lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kennett hockey is a pay-to-play program, and with the rising prices of virtually everything, the team is doing everything it can to lower the cost for the upcoming season.
"We couldn't do this without Frechette Tire," said Coach Michael Lane. "Justin (Frechette, who played for the MWV Nordiques and is now an assistant coach), Evan (Howland, former captain of the Nordiques) and everyone there are so good to this community. We are very grateful for everything they have done and continue to do to support Kennett hockey.
"This is kind of the unofficial start of our season," he continued. "Fundraisers like this are not only good for us financially, but are great team builders. We hope it's a big success. Come on in and get some tires or your car washed. (Laughing) We’ll wash anything. We’ve washed Conway police cruisers, state trooper vehicles, dump trucks, school buses, you name it. We even had one woman come in years ago and pay us $20 not to wash her car.”
Lane said the Eagles will also set up a net for folks to try their stick skills with a little target shooting.
Frechette Tire is located on Passaconaway Road, off the West Side Rd. in Conway.
“We appreciate every bit of support we get from our community,” Lane said
For more on the hockey Eagles, check out the team's Facebook page at Kennett Eagles Hockey, where you can learn about future fundraisers and events.
