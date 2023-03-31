CONCORD — According to state law, all bobhouses (also known as ice shanties) must be removed from the ice no later than the end of the day on Saturday, April 1. Please remember to use all precautions, including monitoring ice thickness, to ensure your safety when removing bobhouses from frozen lakes and ponds. Dependent on weather conditions and ice thickness, it may be necessary to remove bobhouses before the April 1 deadline.

Once bobhouses are moved to the shoreline, they must be relocated to your property. Do not leave bobhouses on public or private property other than your own without permission, which is a violation of state law.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.