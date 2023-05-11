What a difference a week makes and a huge tip of the cap to the local greenskeepers and their crews who have put in yeoman’s work to get the courses open after April showers turned into a May monsoon. Thirteen days of rain led to more than half a foot of rain and widespread flooding, which turned some courses into lakefront property.

Opening Day was delayed slightly at North Conway Country Club and Wentworth Golf Club, while Indian Mound opened briefly but had to close briefly when Mother Nature had a bad spell. We’re happy to report every course in and around the Mount Washington Valley will be open for the season this weekend.

