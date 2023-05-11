What a difference a week makes and a huge tip of the cap to the local greenskeepers and their crews who have put in yeoman’s work to get the courses open after April showers turned into a May monsoon. Thirteen days of rain led to more than half a foot of rain and widespread flooding, which turned some courses into lakefront property.
Opening Day was delayed slightly at North Conway Country Club and Wentworth Golf Club, while Indian Mound opened briefly but had to close briefly when Mother Nature had a bad spell. We’re happy to report every course in and around the Mount Washington Valley will be open for the season this weekend.
Kevin Walker, the pro at North Conway Country Club, said Thursday that the front nine at picturesque NCCC will open to members on Friday and to the general public on Saturday.
“After a herculean effort by Superintendent Andy Bechtold, his crew and a team of NCCC member volunteers, the front nine will be able to open this weekend,” Kevin shared.
A week of sunshine has also done the trick in Jackson. Ryan Polisso, director of golf at the Wentworth, said parts of the 18-hole course were underwater 10 days ago, but the course has recovered nicely and will open on Friday at 8 a.m.
“We’re trying to get everything all dialed in,” Ryan said Thursday. “We’ll be ready to go.”
At Indian Mound Golf Course in Center Ossipee, pro/owner Jonathan Rivers reports the 18-hole course reopened on Monday for the 2023 golf season,
Thanks for all the hard work,” Jonathan shared on Indian Mound’s Facebook page. “The amazing crew once again came through! Thank you!”
President Phil Franklin reports the Bartlett Historical Society’s third annual golf tournament is scheduled for Saturday, June 10, at the Linderhof Country Club in Glen. For tournament details, go to BartlettHistory.org.
“Our 2023 tournament is being held to honor the life of our longtime BHS member Bob Holmes who died suddenly last December,” Phil shared. “We still have a few foursome openings available and encourage anyone who wants to enjoy a nine-hole round of golf with a very friendly group of fellow golfers to send in a registration form and join us for the round of golf and the barbecue following play.
He added: “If you can’t play but would like to support the tournament in other ways, please consider becoming a tournament sponsor or making a donation to BHS in memory of Bob Holmes. All of the proceeds from this tournament are going directly to our BHS Museum Fund for the renovation of our St. Joseph Church building and the transformation of that building into the Bartlett History Museum. Thank you for helping to make this tournament a success and thank you for your support of the Bartlett Historical Society.”
Let’s get after it!
Club Notes
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: Club Pro and PGA Professional Bob McGraw reports the nine-hole course and range are open for play.
The hugely-popular Don Ho Golf League is scheduled to start on Wednesday, May. The fee is $75 for the six-week competition, teams will consist of four players and teams will tee off weekly at their set tee time.
Bob will be offering a full-swing clinic this Saturday, May 13, at 10:30 a.m. covering the basic fundamentals needed to be successful in hitting irons and hybrids. The fee is $20 and the class is limited to the first six students that sign up.
“Starting Tuesday, May 23, we will be offering a women's instructional league,” said Bob. “The four-week session will start at 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday and will consist of a half-hour of instruction on the range. This will be followed by five holes of golf, with players receiving on-course instruction as they come through one of the holes.”
The fee is $80 for the four weeks and the league is limited to five four-person groups. Call the pro shop (603-383-9090) and let Bob know if you have a group or need assistance finding one or for information on leagues or clinics.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: Bobbie Box, the new pro shop manager, reports Hales is open and patrons gave the course two enthusiastic thumbs up.
The course will be open daily from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The pro shop will maintain the same hours until Memorial Day Weekend when they are scheduled to expand.
Leagues for the ladies and the men are scheduled to start the week of June 12. Reach out to Bobbie to sign up to play.
A pro demo day is scheduled for June 15.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-7733: Pro/owner Jonathan Rivers reports the 18-hole course is once again open and getting rave reviews.
Even a large snapping turtle stretched its legs on the course on Wednesday. Not sure if he was playing through or not but it caught the attention of Steve Brown, David Luke and Shawn Snyder.
The first tournament of 2023 is a good one. Indian Mound will host the KHS Project Graduation Golf Tournament on Sunday, May 21 (moved from May 7 due to the recent weather).
Registration is at 11 a.m. The entry fee is $95 for adults and $65 for student golfers. Proceeds go to support the Kennett High School Class of 2023 and its Project Graduation effort.
Payment can be made by check, which should be payable to Project Graduation 2023.
Project Graduation started in 1979 in Maine after the Oxford Hills community tragically experienced seven deaths during the commencement season. The event has spread to all 50 states and offers a safe, fun-filled post-graduation activity. Project Graduation provides and all-night, drug and alcohol-free environment to the graduates to cap off their special day.
The Indian Mound Pro Shop is open daily. Early season spring rates through May 17 include nine holes with a cart Monday-Thursday for $39, Friday-Sunday for $40; nine holes walking is $29 Monday-Thursday and Friday-Sunday for $32; 18 holes with a cart Monday-Thursday for $55, Friday-Sunday for $59; and 18 holes walking is $45 Monday-Thursday and $49 Friday-Sunday.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Nancy Calvert reports last week's start to the season was a bit of a challenge.
“Although we were walking only, the detour signs as you came into town caused people to drive all over Maine to try to get to the golf course,” she said, laughing. “It didn't stop anyone from getting here.”
She added: “The comments were interesting from our customers. One in particular drove all the way to Norway, Maine to find another road closed sign and then turned back. Crazy. The state finally changed the sign Tuesday to indicate where it was closed.”
Nancy said the club is allowing carts with restrictions. Cart path only and marked areas where there were no paths.
“Everyone was great about abiding by our rules,” she said. “You can really see how happy people are to get out and enjoy some golf.”
The Men's Tuesday Social League is scheduled to begin soon. Dick Trapani runs the league, which is also open to non-members. You can call the clubhouse (207-925-2462) to get Dick's information and there is a signup sheet in the clubhouse each week.
The Tuesday Night Men's Twilight League is slated to start on Tuesday. This league has set teams each year, and it is full.
The Ladies Thursday League and Wednesday Night Couples League are scheduled to start in June.
Kicking off the tournament slate will be the newly-created first annual All in Fore Kids Golf Tournament on May 21 at 8 a.m.
“Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services serves over 1,200 people and more than 4,000 hours of service each year,” the tournament brief states. “Of those numbers, the Children’s Advocacy Center serves over 300 unduplicated children and their non-offending care providers annually, which is only responding to those children who have the courage to speak their truth and does not begin to identify and support those children who have not reported their abuse for many complex and diverse reasons. The community needs to know you stand with them and for them by supporting this outreach & fundraising event.
Join your fellow multi-disciplinary team partners in local law enforcement, child protection, prosecution, mental health, medical and advocates — become a community champion by being part of our, first annual All in Fore Kids Golf Tournament.”
“This a pretty important tournament,” Nancy said. “It will hopefully help provide funding to some important programs.”
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244: Club Pro Kevin Walker reports The Cigars for Warriors and North Conway Community Center tournaments have been pushed back two weeks due to the flood and will now be held on May 24 and May 31, respectively.
The first NCCC member event of the year, the popular Opening Scramble, will be held on Sunday, May 21.
The Ledgeview League, with a full field of 24 teams, will begin competition on Monday, May 22.
NCCC will be hosting fitting days on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. Callaway, Titleist, Taylormade, Mizuno and Srixion will be in attendance and holding one-on-one fitting appointments. Contact the golf shop (603-356-5244) for more information or to schedule a time.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Ryan Polisso, director of golf, reports the annual ladies league is slated to tee off on May 17, while the Turtles will hit the links the day before.
Ryan said the highly-competitive Red Fox League will open on May 22.
The pro shop is open daily at 7:30 a.m., while the course will open at 8 a.m. until mid-June.
Ryan will soon be offering lessons. Call the pro shop (603-383-9641) for more information.
The first tournament of the season will be the 15th annual Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation Golf Tournament on Thursday, June 8.
The tournament, according to the Jen’s Friends website (jensfriends.org), is returning, “with some old favorites including shotgun starts, luncheon, awards and the popular 50/50 raffle. This year we will be playing at two courses, Wentworth Golf Club and Hale's Location Golf Course. Often a sellout and open to players of all abilities, it's one of our most fun activities that benefit a great cause right here in our community.”
White Mountain Indoor Golf, 15 Town Hall Road in Intervale, whitemtindoorgolf@gmail.com: WMIG was the hit of the winter for local golfers. More than 125 golfers took part in the two six-week leagues. This is one of the events where fun truly was had by all.
The facility, run by Jack Wyman, features three state-of-the-art simulators by AboutGolf and offers leagues, casual play, lessons, club fittings and a private event venue for those who want to improve their game or just have fun.
The website is where all tee times can be booked. You can email whitemtindoorgolf@gmail.com for additional information about leagues, lessons, event planning or any other questions you may have.
Golf talk
“I have a tip that can take 5 strokes off anyone's golf game. It's called an eraser.” — Arnold Palmer
If you have any great local stories, golf scores or photos, tee them up and send them my way, please, so we can include them in an upcoming column. Contact Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com. Hope you have a bogey-free week.
