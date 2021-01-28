CONWAY — Brenda Leavitt of Badger Realty recently reported that "according to New Hampshire Association of Realtors, state of New Hampshire and Carroll County statistics saw historic record sales in 2020, both in units and dollar volume.
"The COVID pandemic swept the world over 300 days ago, and with that we saw an immediate stop in home sales," Badger said. But "once the initial restrictions loosened in our market, many real estate agents had a banner year.
Driving the large volume of sales, she said, was the ability for many people to do their job remotely.
"With so many businesses shifting to allow employees to work from home, the second home market grew exponentially in Carroll County and western Maine," Badger said. "People found that they could come live, work and play here more than just on weekends and their vacations.
"Although a perfect storm for the real estate market, we have to be a bit wary that the housing boom here will continue," Badger continued.
"I am optimistic that the COVID-19 crisis isn’t going to last forever, and with that being said, as long as we are cautious in how we move forward, I feel equally optimistic for 2021."
