Three months into 2023, the White Mountain Board of Realtors is moving full steam ahead with their new board of directors.
The primary positions of president, president elect and vice president are being filled by Christopher Major, Austin Hale and Krista Karnan, respectively.
Speaking with new president elect, Hale, it was clear to see that the position selection process was relatively straightforward.
As Hale put it, “(The process) starts with volunteerism, which is the backbone of our organization.”
In other words, any general member can potentially “nominate” themselves for a board position. The names of these self-nominees are then deliberated on by the current board and a recommendation is made for each of the positions. Then the ‘recommendations’ are voted on by the general members and the final selections are sworn in every November for the upcoming year.
However, the three main positions of vice president, president elect and president are filled every year automatically by rotating.
In Hale’s words, “The vice president moves into president elect, president elect becomes the new president, and the former president reverts back to a director position.”
This keeps experience in the leadership positions but also allows the opportunity for new voices to be heard.
With some new and familiar faces, Hale says one of the primary goals of the board this year is to “get things back to a sense of normalcy.”
Not surprisingly, COVID interfered with the board of directors as it did with everything else in the valley, and even all over the world.
Vice President Karnan also spoke about post-COVID-related goals in terms of gaining more involvement for the committees and task forces that exist within the board.
The board will continue with previously held events like their Thanksgiving basket drive, as well as their involvement in both the End 68 Hours of Hunger program and the Angels & Elves toy drive.
Ultimately, the goal is to stay true to the values of giving back to the community, while also fulfilling their responsibility to the Realtor family.
Rounding out the slate of officers is Secretary Julie Chin, Treasurer Mark Ray and immediate Past President Greydon Turner. All have been serving on the board for several years.
Three new faces have joined a few long standing members of the board: Ann Pinkham, Shamar Whyte and Miriam Habert are joining Brendan Battenfelder, Theresa Bernhardt and Ben Higgins to fill the director positions.
