CONWAY — As the new year gets into full swing in the Mount Washington Valley, the White Mountain Board of Realtors looks back on another successful and charitable year.
Starting with their continued involvement with End 68 Hours of Hunger MWV, a program that provides food for children during non-school hours. This year, the board raised $12,800 in total between three charitable events: an online auction, golf tournament and an outdoor movie night. With this contribution, End 68 Hours of Hunger MWV was able to feed over 170 families throughout the valley.
The board also had its 25th annual Thanksgiving Basket drive in November, headed by the co-chairmen of the community service committee of the Board, Linda Walker and Bernadette Donohue.
The White Mountain Board of Realtors and affiliates put together 20 baskets of all the essentials for a great Thanksgiving meal at the Congo Church in North Conway and another 10 baskets at the Brown Church in Conway, equivalent to about $4,760 in donations.
Additionally, $800 was donated to the VFW in Ossipee and the leftover money was split up and donated to various food pantries throughout the valley, which was nearly $5,000 this year according to Walker. These food pantries included the Madison Baptist Church Food pantry, the Community Food Center, the Freedom Food Pantry and the Conway Village Congregational Church Food Pantry; each receiving about $700.
In regards to the winter holidays, the White Mountain Board of Realtors continued its mission of giving back to the community with their involvement in the annual Angels and Elves toy drive. However, the process looked a little different this year according to president of the board for 2023 Chris Major.
In past years, the board would request everyone who came to the November general board meeting to bring in unwrapped gifts and donations if they were able, and the board would bring them to the Angels & Elves Headquarters in Settlers Green.
This year, that wasn’t possible due to various reasons, resulting in Major sending out an email to each individual Realtor office in the valley so they could collect their own donations. Then Liz Widmer from Red Door Title and Major ventured to all of the offices, as well as some banks, on Dec. 1, collected all of the donations and delivered them to headquarters.
Since it was his first year actually being involved in the toy drive, Major was fascinated by the experience.
“I was amazed at the organization and the magnitude of the need in the valley for children to have a happy holiday, as over 400 children were in need of assistance,” Major said.
Thankfully, the White Mountain Board of Realtors alone was able to collect and donate over 150 toys and clothing items, among other necessities.
“Although it was my first time being involved in the process of Angels & Elves, I definitely plan on continuing my involvement in the future,” Major said.
