CONWAY — As the new year gets into full swing in the Mount Washington Valley, the White Mountain Board of Realtors looks back on another successful and charitable year.

Starting with their continued involvement with End 68 Hours of Hunger MWV, a program that provides food for children during non-school hours. This year, the board raised $12,800 in total between three charitable events: an online auction, golf tournament and an outdoor movie night. With this contribution, End 68 Hours of Hunger MWV was able to feed over 170 families throughout the valley.

