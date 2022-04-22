CONWAY — The White Mountain Board of Realtors gave out a scholarship to a student at Kennett High School. They tasked the English Department with choosing a student they believed was best fit for this opportunity. Shaley Eldridge-Ferry was chosen because of her interest in the field and how she stood out in her classes.
This opportunity will help the student attain her future goals of becoming a journalist and doing creative writing.
Shaley, a junior at Kennett High School, said, “I’m extremely excited for this scholarship and grateful to be able to promote the people in the community I have grown up in.”
This scholarship will give Shaley the opportunity to learn the key skills of how to write press releases and to get experience in a real work environment.
The skills she is learning will be applied to any future job and help put her a step ahead of other candidates. She will be attending Zoom meetings with members of the Board of Realtors, writing press releases and creating social media content to promote the community. This will give Shaley the opportunity to have her work published, and post content on social media platforms.
In the first few weeks of this scholarship, Shaley sat in with Kathy Bennett, owner of Kathy Bennett Marketing, for tips on how to write a press release. She has also had the chance to conduct a professional interview.
Greydon Turner, president of WMBR, commented on the scholarship, saying, “It’s a good program. I think that any aid that we can give to students who are willing to put forth some effort is good.”
He is also hoping that this opportunity will grow in the future. “I’m looking forward to seeing how this pans out. Perhaps this will lead to more opportunities for students.”
For more information on the scholarship or White Mountain Board of Realitors, contact Krista Karnan at (603) 630-3586 or email kristakw@kw.com.
