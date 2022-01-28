FRANCONIA — Two of the leading real estate firms serving New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont, Badger Realty and Peabody & Smith Realty have merged, creating Badger Peabody & Smith Realty.
“We’ve been very deliberate and thoughtful for the last year as we really worked to bring the best of our two brands together," Andy Smith, president of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty said. "Both brands have always been very similar in that we work as a team, and we meet the needs of our clients first."
Badger Peabody & Smith Realty will be led by Andy Smith, while Badger Realty Managing Partner Brenda Leavitt will continue at Badger Peabody & Smith Realty in a senior advisor role through May.
"For us, this was a natural progression and we worked with everyone across both of our teams to best combine our strengths and merge our two brands and rebrand them as one solid firm — Badger Peabody & Smith Realty,” Smith said.
Leavitt believed "with the changes in the industry, it was important to the Badger family and me to ensure that the company has what’s needed to stay at the forefront of the industry."
Leavitt began her career with Badger Realty over 40 years ago, becoming a partner with founding owner, Dick Badger, to create the leading real estate firm in the greater Mt. Washington Valley and western Maine.
"Joining with Peabody & Smith Realty is a win for the staff, the community and the people we serve," Leavitt said. "The merger will enable us to offer more services and expand into new areas, all while keeping the same shared philosophies and values. And as always, the focus will be on how to better serve consumers.”
In 2021, both firms combined took part in over 1,400 transactions throughout New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont with grand total gross sales over $447 million dollars in all property categories. This level of production places Badger Peabody & Smith Realty as one of the largest independently owned real estate firms in New Hampshire.
“Both the brand names, Badger Realty and Peabody & Smith Realty, have been synonymous as leaders in our marketplaces – representing property sellers and buyers in Northern, Central, the White Mountains and Lakes Region of New Hampshire, in addition to servicing the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and Western Maine," Smith said. "We knew the time was right to combine these two successful brands into one.”
Badger Peabody & Smith Realty has resources of over 65 full-time agents, 21 staff members and eight offices in Berlin, Bretton Woods, Franconia, Holderness, Jackson, Littleton, North Conway and Plymouth, NH. In addition, they have a dedicated commercial real estate team as well.
“Our goal has always been, and will continue to be, the commitment to put the needs of our clients first and foremost while best supporting our agents and staff and our local communities," Smith said. "We have a dedicated team of full-time real estate agents and have the ability to promote our clients' properties both locally and globally through our affiliation with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio.”
As part of the merger, Badger Peabody & Smith Realty has launched a new website badgerpeabodysmith.com with many new features. Contact information for all agents and staff can be found on the website.
