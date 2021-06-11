CONWAY — Brenda Leavitt, managing partner of Badger Realty, recently announced the addition of two sales agents to the North Conway office team: Nicole Little and Joshua Davis.
“In this booming market, we are excited to welcome two new agents to our team, each with unique skills and backgrounds that should serve them well in this new endeavor,” Leavitt said.
Little grew up in Rutland, Vt., where her love of adventure and sports began. An avid skier and equestrian, Little graduated from Castleton University, then headed west, working as a ski patroller in Vail and a wrangler in Grand Teton National Park. Returning east, she served as a raft guide in The Forks, Maine.
After living all over the United States, she moved to the valley three and a half years ago. She and husband, Jared Doherty, live in Bartlett with her 15-year-old son AJ, 12-year-old daughter Adrianna, 2-year-old daughter Reagan and two rescue dogs. Theirs is an active family with the older children active in lacrosse and the whole family involved in Jeep adventures.
“I’ve always loved real estate,” Little said. “I’ve renovated every home I’ve owned, I’ve managed family vacation rental properties, and I worked for a phenomenal brokerage in Arizona. I always knew I wanted to get back into real estate sales at some point. Now, with my youngest in preschool, I’m so happy to be joining Badger Realty. I’m already licensed in New Hampshire and will be taking the test for my Maine license in late June.”
Like Little, Davis is already licensed in New Hampshire, and looking forward to earning his Maine license. Davis, who grew up southeast of Mount Washington Valley in North Parsonsfield, Maine, graduated from the University of Maine, and also headed west.
After a time exploring life in California, he returned to the East Coast, working for several years in Bar Harbor before moving back to the Valley. A longtime hospitality professional, he plans to continue working at the Christmas Farm Inn while he gets established in his real estate career.
“I’d been considering getting into real estate for a while,” Davis said. “The focus on customer experience I’ve had in hospitality is also important in real estate. I met (Badger Realty founder) Dick Badger several times. He was so well-liked and such a community-spirited person that I thought he must have a great company if he surrounded himself with like-minded people. My wife, Samantha, and I then worked with Kevin Killourie and Kerry MacDougall when we bought our home. It was such a positive experience that I knew it would be a great organization to work for.”
For Davis, the past year has yielded some positives: the opportunity to spend more time with his wife and two young daughters. He’s also been able to enjoy some of his favorite pastimes–sailing in Bridgton, Maine, golf, cross-country skiing, and spending time at Echo Lake with his family.
But Davis, like Little, is ready to begin helping buyers and sellers realize their real estate goals.
Badger Realty, which has offices in North Conway, Jackson and Berlin, is the leader in real estate sales, rentals and leasing in northern New Hampshire and the greater Mount Washington Valley.
For more information, contact Badger Realty at (603) 356-5757 or go to badgerrealty.com.
Little can be reached at nicole@badgerrealty.com or (603) 960-0872 mobile direct while Davis can be reached at joshua@badgerrealty.com or (207) 459-0468 mobile direct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.