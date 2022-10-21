What do most homeowners desire in the kitchen of their dreams? Their top choices parallel the preferences of a nationwide survey by Home Advisor powered by Anji of 3,000 homeowners who let their dreams be known.
The most preferred components for a new dream kitchen are:
• Stone tile backsplashes
• Marble countertops
• Natural wood cabinets stained with a light to medium finish
• Hardwood floors
• Stainless steel hardware
The second most preferred components of a dream kitchen are:
• Ceramic tile backsplashes
• Granite countertops
• White cabinets
• Stone tile floors
• Brass hardware
More than 7 in 10 survey respondents prefer to have walls painted in a solid color. They did not favor wallpaper in the kitchen.
More than half of Americans want a two-toned kitchen.
Nearly 40 percent of Americans said they would not purchase a home if the kitchen did not feature an island.
Walk-in pantries are preferred by 65 percent of Americans. A similar number can’t live without pull-out drawers.
Nearly 60 percent of Americans want stainless steel appliances.
48 percent of Americans want their cabinets and drawers to light up when opened.
For upper storage, 46 percent prefer a mixture of cabinets and exposed shelves.
The most popular luxury amenities in dream kitchens include:
Built-in spice drawer favored by half of Americans.
Smart refrigerators and ovens cited as must-haves by 42 percent of survey respondents.
A similar number favor an automatic kitchen faucet.
Other favored components include:
• Pressure cooker (36 percent)
• Appliance garage (34 percent)
• Pot-filler (29 percent)
• Espresso maker (26 percent)
• Pasta maker (21 percent)
• Built-in wine fridge (20 percent)
What would you want in the kitchen of your dreams? Email Country Cabinets, Etc., at ccetc@countrycabinetsetc.com or call (603) 356-5766 to start the process. The showroom is by appointment only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.